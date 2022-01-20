ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Jury Awards $9 Million to Man Who Sipped Cleaning Fluid at Restaurant

 3 days ago

A Tennessee jury has awarded damages far above what the plaintiff asked for, after finding the Cracker Barrell restaurant company at fault for allowing a customer to accidentally drink a cleaning compound. The customer, William Cronnon, was having lunch in 2014 when he...

Marion County jury awards multi-million dollar award against Cracker Barrel in Circuit Court

Jasper, Tenn. – A jury in the 12th Judicial District recently awarded a man $730,000 in economic damages and $3.6 million “non-economic damages,”as well as $5 million in punitive to a former Marion County resident from Cracker Barrel. The award stems from a 2014 incident that took place at the Cracker Barrel in Marion County. The plaintiff, William Cronnon ingested a cleaning substance known as Eco-San instead of the water he ordered. In the complaint filed with the Marion County Circuit Court Clerk on April 8, 2015, the plaintiff “continues to suffer severe permanent injuries, for which he has incurred and will continue to incur medical expenses, pain and suffering, permanent injury, lost wages and future earning capacity, and loss of enjoyment of life.”
