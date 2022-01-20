Tennessee Jury Awards $9 Million to Man Who Sipped Cleaning Fluid at Restaurant

A Texas woman tried to purchase a one-year-old boy for $500,000 from his mother as she queued in a Walmart self-checkout line, authorities say. Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, from Crockett, allegedly told the mother who was waiting with her baby and infant son that she liked her the boy’s “blonde hair and blue eyes” and inquired how much she could buy him for.According to a police affidavit obtained by local news site The Messenger, the mother tried to laugh the comment off, thinking Ms Taylor was joking. Ms Taylor then told her she was prepared to pay $250,000 and had the cash...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO