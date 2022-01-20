'Very serious stuff': Law professor reacts to SCOTUS ruling on Trump docs

Related
Clarence Thomas Sole Dissenter as SCOTUS Allows Trump's Docs to Be Seen by 1/6 Committee
The order paves the way for 700 documents related to the events of January 6 to be transferred to the committee.
Judge's Ruling Compares Gag Order on Florida Professors to China Suppressing Free Speech
Several University of Florida professors alleged they were told they couldn't testify in court because their testimony would conflict with the state government.
Iowa, SCOTUS block federal vax rules
REGIONAL—The Iowa Division of Labor got ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court as both authorities blocked federal rules that would have required employees of large companies and the public sector to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or follow masking and testing procedures. State labor commissioner Rod Roberts announced...
Bernie Sanders responds to Biden's 'I'm not a socialist' remark
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responds to a recent remark from President Joe Biden that singled out the senator.
German Navy Chief Quits After Saying Putin, Russia Deserve Respect Over Ukraine
Video shared online showed Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schönbach making the remarks in English.
Bernie Sanders says Senate Republicans are 'laughing all the way to Election Day' over the lack of votes on consequential legislation
"They have not had to cast one bloody vote — which shows us where they're at," Sanders said of the legislative inaction. "We have got to change that."
Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines
The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
Trump-Backed Michael McCaul Wants Truth to 'Come Out' Over Voting Machine Seizure Proposal
On Sunday the GOP lawmaker was asked about a proposed plan shared in the Trump White House to seize voting machines after the 2020 election.
Psaki Mocked for Telling Those Upset by Voting Rights to 'Have a Margarita,' Keep Fighting
"Miss voting? Try happy hour!" comedian Lisa Curry tweeted.
‘You can’t make that make sense’: Supreme Court expert rails against Justice Clarence Thomas for potential conflict of interest
A Supreme Court expert has lambasted Clarence Thomas over his refusal to recuse himself from politically charged cases which his wife has openly lobbied over.Ginni Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, last week signed an open letter calling for the 6 January committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference.Her husband was the sole Supreme Court justice to vote against releasing Donald Trump’s White House documents about the riots at the US Capitol in an 8-1 decision on Thursday. Supreme Court expert and journalist Elie Mystal told MSNBC’s The Reidout that Justice Thomas had a clear...
Democratic Sen. Chris Coons says he's 'gravely concerned' about the 'abundant evidence' of nationwide voter suppression
"We made significant progress in making it easier for folks to vote in the pandemic in 2020," Sen. Coons said. "Why would we be rolling that back?"
Blinken: Russian invasion could open Pandora's box beyond Europe
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells CNN's Dana Bash that other countries around the world may decide to act in similar ways if Russia invades Ukraine "with impunity."
'Don’t sit there in your white coat and tell me "just do what we say"': Bill Maher takes aim at Dr. Fauci as he urges Americans not to blindly follow advice of doctors
HBO talk show host Bill Maher took aim at Anthony Fauci and other medical experts over their ever-changing COVID guidance during the pandemic. 'Don't sit there in your white coat and tell me "just do what we say,"' Maher told Deadline in an interview on Friday of the medical community's response to the coronavirus, which has claimed more than 860,000 lives since 2020.
Sen. Ernst urges Biden admin to protect Afghan women
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst tells CNN's Dana Bash that the Biden administration must do more to protect Afghan women and children suffering under the Taliban regime.
A Capitol rioter said participating in the insurrection gave him 'street cred' and a 'badge of honor' among conservatives
He said the Capitol riot motivated him to start up his own law firm that represents workers who do not want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Sanders: AZ Dem censure of Sinema was 'exactly right'
Senator Bernie Sanders tells CNN's Dana Bash that Arizona Democratic Party's decision to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was appropriate.
January 6 committee chairman says panel is speaking with Barr
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has been having conversations with former Attorney General William Barr, the committee's chairman said.
DJ Charlamagne Slams Biden, Manchin, Sinema as Responsible for 'Death of Democracy'
"Black people voting is simply not a priority for Biden, Manchin or Sinema," the radio host said on his Thursday broadcast.
Psaki confronted on Biden's hot mic comment to reporter: He doesn't 'dismiss' deterring Putin
White House press secretary Jen Psaki was confronted Friday over President Biden's dismissal of a question about the Russia-Ukraine conflict as "stupid," saying he did in fact not dismiss the idea of "proactive deterrence." Biden was caught on a hot mic muttering "what a stupid question" after Fox News correspondent...
Cheney challenger wins big in Wyoming GOP activists' straw poll
Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary candidate endorsed by former President Trump to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), won a straw poll held by Wyoming Republican State Central Committee on Saturday, per the Casper Star Tribune. Why it matters: Hageman won 59 votes, while Cheney only amassed six, according to the...
