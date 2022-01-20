ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Philly Fed Report Sees Strong Growth In Manufacturing Despite Higher Jobless Claims

By JJ Kinahan
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEquity Index Futures Rally on Positive Earnings Reports. Small-Cap Stocks Diverge From Large-Cap Stocks Signaling Market Weakness. Investors Have Reasons to Remain Positive About Stocks. Equity index futures are pointing to a higher open as investors try to bounce back from two days of selling and a very weak...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Charles Dow
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold, Chart of the Week: Bulls pining for $1,850+, could be just a Fed away

Gold could be on the verge of a significant move to the upside. Fed week is a major risk for the US dollar and US yields could be on the verge of a technical meltdown. This is going to be a critical week for both the US dollar and precious metals, with gold taking the spotlight in that space. The bulls have had a good run at the start of this year as investors questioned whether real rates can rise enough to really hinder the yellow metal's appeal.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Key Takeaways#Travelers#Union Pacific#American Airlines#United Airlines#Ual#Omicron
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
Forbes

The “Stealth” Bear Market; For Many It Has Arrived

A very poor 2022 start for equities, off to their poorest start since 2011. Fixed income markets are faring no better with the 10-Year Treasury up 26 basis points since New Year’s Eve (1.77% vs. 1.515) (Bond prices fall when yields rise). In addition, the yield curve continues to flatten (short-term rates rising faster than long-term rates) signaling that markets see the strong possibility of recession. There are two driving forces;
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
New York Post

TikTok owner Bytedance sees growth slow despite 70% jump in revenue

TikTok owner ByteDance saw its total revenue grow by 70% year on year to around $58 billion in 2021, according to two people familiar with the matter, slower growth than a year earlier as China tightens its regulation of big tech companies. The figures were disclosed to a small group...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy