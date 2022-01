In a world filled with busy schedules, stress, and uncertainty, it can be very hard for many people to find time to learn how to control the state of their mental health. Among many ways to relieve stress, exercise is a common outlet that is frequently overlooked with the assumption that doing so requires a trip to the gym. However, getting exercise does not require a gym membership or a world class athlete status. De-stressing can be as simple as any physical activity that fits the needs and schedule of an individual.

