Red Cross cyber attack exposed data on 515,000 vulnerable people

Yemeni rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors Sunday, two days after an attack on a prison killed at least 70 people, as an aid group said the Saudi-led coalition has "no way to deny" it hit the facility in an air strike. Digging through the debris with their bare hands, the rescue teams combed the destroyed prison in rebel-held Saada, with nearby hospitals already overwhelmed by more than 200 killed or wounded. "Rescue operations are still ongoing," International Committee of the Red Cross spokesman Basheer Omar told AFP, adding they were still looking for "missing and dead people". The Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Iran-backed rebels since 2015 has denied carrying out the attack. It coincided with another strike further south that knocked out the country's internet. The network was still down on Sunday, the NetBlocks web monitor said.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 2 DAYS AGO