ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Red Cross cyber attack exposed data on 515,000 vulnerable people

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) - The International Committee of the Red Cross, which is best known for helping war victims, says hackers broke into servers hosting its data and gained access to personal, confidential information on more than a half-million vulnerable people. The Geneva-based agency said Wednesday the breach by unknown...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
infosecurity-magazine.com

Red Cross: Supply Chain Data Breach Hit 500K People

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has revealed a major data breach that compromised the personal details of over 515,000 “highly vulnerable” victims. It was stolen from a Swiss contractor that stores the data on behalf of the global humanitarian organization headquartered in Geneva. The ICRC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inforisktoday.com

Update: 'This Was a Targeted Attack,' Says Red Cross

Data on more than 515,000 highly vulnerable people has been compromised as the result of a supply chain cyberattack, the International Committee of the Red Cross has disclosed. While the ICRC declined to name the partner that was hacked, Crystal Wells, media and editorial manager of the ICRC, tells Information...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Which Sector Is Most Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks?

In 2021, we’ve seen the Colonial Pipeline, one of the latest cyber attacks that changed the world, the greatest ever cyberattack in food creation which cursed JBS, the Kaseya ransomware assault by REvil and the Health Service Executive assault on the Irish medical care framework. Such occurrences of cyber attacks ought to remind organizations that, right off the bat, no area is protected from cybercriminals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The New Humanitarian

Comment: Red Cross data hack

The fallout is just beginning after what data privacy researchers say could be the biggest-ever breach of humanitarian data. The New Humanitarian spoke to Zara Rahman, acting executive director of The Engine Room, a tech and data non-profit, to find out why this huge hack at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on 19 January shouldn’t come as a surprise, and what the aid sector needs to do to protect itself — and vulnerable people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneva, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Geneva, IL
Crime & Safety
myrgv.com

Son of Gulf Cartel kingpin arrested again

Osiel Cardenas Jr., the son of drug kingpin Osiel Cardenas Guillen, remained in federal custody on Monday following his indictment on gun smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III for his initial appearance on the smuggling charges. Cardenas Jr. is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Feb. 10. He was remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
HOMELESS
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Ap#Red Crescent#Icrc
The Independent

2 Japanese planes fly more aid to Tonga after volcanic blast

Two Japanese aircraft left Australia on Monday to deliver more vital aid to Tonga as the Pacific nation deals with the aftermath of a volcanic eruption and tsunami.The Japanese Lockheed C-130 Hercules and Kawasaki C-2 left the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley in Queensland state to make the 3,300-kilometer (2,050-mile) journey east to the islands that were devastated by the Jan. 15 twin disasters, the Australian Defense Department said in a statement.“Australia proudly joins Japan and other Pacific Island countries working along side the people of Tonga,” the statement said.Aid flights from Australia, Japan and New Zealand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Switzerland
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Yemen rescuers comb rubble as coalition slammed over prison attack

Yemeni rescue workers searched through rubble for survivors Sunday, two days after an attack on a prison killed at least 70 people, as an aid group said the Saudi-led coalition has "no way to deny" it hit the facility in an air strike. Digging through the debris with their bare hands, the rescue teams combed the destroyed prison in rebel-held Saada, with nearby hospitals already overwhelmed by more than 200 killed or wounded. "Rescue operations are still ongoing," International Committee of the Red Cross spokesman Basheer Omar told AFP, adding they were still looking for "missing and dead people". The Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Iran-backed rebels since 2015 has denied carrying out the attack. It coincided with another strike further south that knocked out the country's internet. The network was still down on Sunday, the NetBlocks web monitor said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Race begins to recover $100m F-35 stealth technology from the bottom of South China Sea

The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...
MILITARY
Action News Jax

Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens; 3 hurt

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — An explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office building while shattering nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens early Wednesday. Fire department officials said a 77-year-old man was hospitalized with burns. Two others received medical attention for smoke...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy