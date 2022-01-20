First Trailer: “Money Heist: Korea – JEA”

A new game by the developers of Eastshade, Songs Of Glimmerwick, has been announced with its first trailer. This new game by Eastshade Studios describes itself as a story-driven RPG with farming sim elements. In the trailer, the main character takes over a botanical garden with the help of their magical powers. Whether conjuring a cloud to help water the crops or enchanting a hoe to till the soil for you, magic makes building the garden easier in Songs Of Glimmerwick.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO