First Trailer: “Money Heist: Korea – JEA”

A South Korean adaptation of Netflix‘s Spanish crime drama series Money Heist is set to land on the streaming giant this year. Titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, the show’s teaser offers a glimpse of the Professor (Yoo Ji-tae) seen choosing from a wall of traditional Korean masks and Salvador Dali masks. Leaving viewers wondering which mask the Professor ends up choosing, the visual switches to a shot of Seon Woojin (Kim Yun-jin), the head of the Crisis Negotiation team. Additionally, the rest of the main gang members have been revealed, which includes Berlin (Squid Game‘s Park Hae-soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo), Moscow (Lee Won-jong), Denver (Kim Ji-hun), Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju), Rio (Lee Hyun-woo), Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon) and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).
