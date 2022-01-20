ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy an evening with author Dr. Nguyen Phan Que Mai

By Estes Valley Library
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanuary is One Book One Valley month, as friends and neighbors connect by exploring the themes of “The Mountains Sing,” a multigenerational tale of 20th century Viet Nam. The community is invited to join award-winning author Dr. Nguyen Phan Que Mai for a one-evening-only live-remote presentation to the Estes Valley discussing...

