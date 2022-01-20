Off-piste curious?

Rocky Mountain National Park is moving to a new wilderness backcountry camping permit reservation system this year. Beginning March 2 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, Rocky Mountain National Park overnight wilderness backpacking camping permits will be available for purchase at Recreation.gov. Through the new system, customers will be able to view permit availability, book a reservation, and pay online. Phone, mail, email and fax reservations are not accepted. There will not be any in-person Wilderness Campsite reservations taken at park Wilderness Offices from March 1, through April 3, for summer wilderness backpacking camping trips from May 1 through October 31.

