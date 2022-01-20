ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Off-piste curious?

Estes Park Trail Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the snow starts to fly, you’ll hear lots of backcountry skiers on the Colorado Front Range talking about heading up to Berthoud or Jones Pass, while many others will spend their time sitting in I-70 traffic on their way to and from the resorts. But there’s a quieter way to...

www.eptrail.com

Estes Park Trail Gazette

Hike of the Week: Mills Lake sparkles under snow and ice

On a brilliant early winter day, my daughter visiting from North Carolina and I took to the trail to hike to Mills Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. One of the great aspects of a winter hike starting off of Bear Lake Road is that you don’t need a reservation and you don’t have to get up super early to start.
TRAVEL
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Girl Scout Cookie season is here

Girl Scouts of Colorado kicked off the Girl Scout Cookie season, where consumers can support Girl Scout entrepreneurs by stocking up on their favorite cookies. Girl Scouts are taking orders now through their digital order card, and Girl Scouts will be out with cookies in hand beginning Feb. 6. This...
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

New wilderness camping permit system implemented at Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park is moving to a new wilderness backcountry camping permit reservation system this year. Beginning March 2 at 8 a.m. Mountain Time, Rocky Mountain National Park overnight wilderness backpacking camping permits will be available for purchase at Recreation.gov. Through the new system, customers will be able to view permit availability, book a reservation, and pay online. Phone, mail, email and fax reservations are not accepted. There will not be any in-person Wilderness Campsite reservations taken at park Wilderness Offices from March 1, through April 3, for summer wilderness backpacking camping trips from May 1 through October 31.
TRAVEL
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Ride Easy: Big thunder

Catherine and I attended “BIG THUNDER” at The Ranch in Loveland. We enjoy watching those big draft horses. My favorites are the Belgian horses. Probably because I drove Belgian teams feeding cattle on the Dogie ranch, the Luppold ranch, Fred Buckinghams and a couple of times at Higgins Hereford ranch. While working at Aspen Lodge, we had Luke and Tony, both Belgians. There were two or three Belgian hitches at Big Thunder.
LOVELAND, CO
Now pistes are back in business, a ski holiday could be just the refresh your family needs

I’m trying to remember at what age our children started losing interest in coming on holiday with us. Inter-railing to exciting cities, or weeks in the sun-soaked clublands of Zante and Ayia Napa seemed much more tempting to my son Will and daughter Grace in their late-teens, when the thought of spending leisure time with their parents left them reaching for the tequila shots.
TRAVEL
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Rocky ranks high in search and rescues

New research has revealed that Rocky Mountain National Park has been seeing some of the highest search and rescues in America. Outforia conducted an FOI request to the National Parks Authority to reveal which National Parks experience the highest number of search and rescue (SAR) incidents between 2018 and 2020 and where this is increasing the fastest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Newcomers enjoy the “View from the Replay Booth” with Jon Bible

The guest speaker at the January meeting of the Estes Park Newcomers Club was professional football referee and part time Estes Park resident Jon Bible. Bible is known as the “Dean of the instant replay booth,” officiating reviews of on-field calls in NCAA college football games for many years.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Trail Ridge Quilters donate to EPH

The Trail Ridge Quilters presented a check for $12,500 to the Estes Park Health Foundation on January 12, 2022. The quilters are an interest group sponsored by Estes Park Newcomers Club and have been operating since 1997. The current leader Donna Bryson reports, “Thanks to the support of Newcomers, we have continued raising money even during COVID, though we had to get creative with our sales platform.”
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District Hosts Polar Adventure Days At Northerly Island

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a chance to connect with nature and wildlife right in Chicago: the park district’s Polar Adventure Days returns to Northerly Island. You can enjoy all sorts of winter activities, meet animals and learn about everything from sledding and birding to how Siberian huskies and wolves operate in the cold. There is also a nature play space for kids. The next Polar Adventure Day is Feb. 26. Reservations are required. Find more information on the park district’s website.
CHICAGO, IL
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Editorial: Climate change is hitting home

If there are still people out there that need more ‘proof’ of climate change, maybe the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history sweeping across the Front Range in the middle of December will be enough to open the eyes of even the most staunch deniers, but, unfortunately, I doubt it.
ESTES PARK, CO

