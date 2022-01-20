Pierre Bless is Hip Hop’s Up-And-Coming Star

Pierre Bless has a lifestyle brand called “Spread Love Life”, which circles around the idea of good energy and the Law of Attraction. With that as a lifestyle, he makes sure to see every day as a blessing and puts that passion into his music. Bless started...
Pierre Bless is no stranger to being a smooth player in the game. In an era where self-love, social media and “vibes” are trending to overcome the anxiety-provoking Pandemic, Pierre Bless enters the scene full of positive energy, hoping to empower the ladies with a fun new bop. His newest viral hit single “What’s Ya Sign” samples Biggie Small’s “Big Poppa” lyric, “What’s Ya Name, What’s Ya Sign” shouting out all the women who are in tune with their zodiacs. So far the hit has been featured on several radio shows including The Breakfast Club, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, The Steve Harvey Morning Show and The Sheryl Underwood Radio Morning Show. The infectious tune has attracted over 250 women influencers, such as reality stars Laura Govan (@lauramgovan) and Angel Love Davis (@iloveangel) who have featured the song in their Instagram stories along with their zodiac sign. “The number of shares is growing organically every day.”
Lil Twist has opened up about his family on Growing Up Hip Hop, leaving fans curious about who his parents are. Many fans have noted that their reputation may have been a pathway for the rapper to follow…. Aiming to rap his way to success, he has already been signed...
Rappers including Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Big Sean, and Fat Joe are campaigning for the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court to be thrown out under a new bill titled: Rap Music on Trial. The new law would block any rap lyrics written and used by an artist used...
In October of last year, Cardi B rang in her 29th birthday with an incredible dancehall bash that saw the "Bodak Yellow" rapper bumping and grinding with her man all night long as guests like Normani, Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz and more got in on the fun. According to a new report from TMZ, the birthday girl's dance moves weren't all that got partygoers talking.
Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
It’s no secret that VH1’s Love & Hip Hop franchise has helped many artists enter the music industry. Over the years, many rappers and singers including Cardi B, K.Michelle, and Spice have used the platform to elevate their careers. And there is another talented woman who currently has all eyes on her: Omeretta.
Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
Kody Brown has had enough of his sister wives, as his relationships with the remaining women continue to take a turn for the worst. "He is not happy with the other wives threatening to leave," the insider spilled to UsWeekly. "He’s considering starting fresh with new wives." Former sister...
Kanye West’s public demand this week to have final approval over jeen-yuhs, the three-part documentary about his career, is not the first time he’s tried to have a say in the docs’ narrative.
Filmmaker Coodie Simmons recalls conversations with the rapper about jeen-yuhs when it was in earlier stages. “When it came down to making it, I had to let him know to make this film authentic, he had to step back,” says Simmons, who co-directed the doc with Chike Ozah, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I had to take control of this narrative that God created — we didn’t...
Bull actor Michael Weatherly posted a humorous behind-the-scenes look at filming on location for an upcoming episode. “Shooting at a prison can have certain side effects…” tweeted Weatherly. In the accompanying video, the NCIS alum is riding out of a prison complex in a car. He then said: “I’m making a run for it.”
Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
Jennifer Lopez may be dating her former love Ben Affleck at the moment, but she was previously in a serious relationship with Marc Anthony. After seven years of marriage, the pair, who share twins Max and Emme, broke up. What went wrong? During an interview with W Magazine, Lopez explained that she suffers from panic attacks. She shared that this anxiety led her to determine that she should part ways from Anthony, whom she split from in 2011.
Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
A new eight-part series that explores the rap community’s long history with murder and death will air on WeTV and ALLBLK later this year. 50 Cent is producing the program, called Hip Hop Homicides, through his media company G-Unit Film & Television, while Mona Scott-Young will also co-produce the show via Monami Productions and with Lionsgate.
Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and others will perform at the the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” a month-long on-air celebration. The event will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and others.
The event will exclusively stream on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. The event marks the first collaboration between between iHeartMedia and TikTok.
According to the announcement, the event will “spotlight the power of Black culture — past, present and future — throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature...
There are certain Hip Hop-centered reality series that give us intimate looks into the lives and families of some of our favorite artists. Networks have tapped in to this growing market, and WEtv has thrived with Growing Up Hip Hop and Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, however, there have been some cracks in the system. Their starrs have complained about how they're portrayed on screen, and Jojo Simmons is the latest to air out his grievances.
