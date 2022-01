Bummer, dude. The news is not so groovy, as Peace, Love, and Little Donuts in Portage has made the tough decision to close their doors permanently. When it opened in 2017, Peace, Love and Little Donuts in Portage was the 23rd donut shop in the hippie-inspired chain. Sadly, it looks like the '70s are over as this store has closed, and the numbers are down in 2022. As of this writing, the location at 6043 s Westnedge in Portage is still on the corporate website. Traverse City is the only other Michigan location, one of 16 franchises currently on the map in Colorado, Louisiana, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, West Virginia, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Kentucky, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia.

1 DAY AGO