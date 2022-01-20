Barrow House by ID Architecture

Piera House is a minimalist house located in Burriana, Spain, designed in 2021 by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. The project talks about setting limits and their permeability. The first border is established between the street and the free space of the house, in Burriana, as in many municipalities the regulations establish a maximum dimension for the opaque fence and the rest of the height with a permeable materiality. We decided, perhaps influenced by the gate that Andreu Alfaro together with Emilio Giménez designed both in the house and in the sculptor’s studio, to make this border as an opaque filter for the views and penetrable for light and air, with a constant materiality in full height. This fine line built with aluminum profiles, which are arranged at an angle that prevents the view from the outside, draws a patio with almost the entire available surface. The heated area is limited by large-format glass carpentry, creating the feeling that the entire plot is the main space of the house. The dimension of the water pond seeks to broaden the perception of the spaciousness of this space.

