Barrow House by ID Architecture

Barrow House is an amazing private residence located in Lincolnshire, United Kingdom, designed in 2019 by ID Architecture. Located in the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this stunning, partially subterranean private property has scooped multiple prestigious awards including the celebrated Grand Designs House of the Year Longlist 2021,...

Rudolph House by Alexander Brenner Architects

Rudolph House is a modern residence of a car lover located in Stuttgart, Germany, designed in 2021 by Alexander Brenner Architects. This house for a Porsche enthusiast and car collector is built on a steep slope overlooking the city of Stuttgart. Like his previous house, which is right next to it (designed in 1997), it is located below a panoramic street that is common in Stuttgart. Therefore it is accessed via a car elevator that leads directly to the everyday garage and from there to the classic collector`s room. The garage and the collection are completely earth-covered in order to keep the footprint of the building as small as possible.
Taronga by Arterra Landscape Architects

Taronga is an amazing contemporary residence located Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, designed in 2020 by Arterra Landscape Architects. Taronga’s six-acre site, set within Carmel’s 18,000-acre Santa Lucia Preserve, straddles a high ridge with spectacular views. The home respects the site’s challenging topography and magical oak woodland in a series of pavilions arrayed along the ridgeline.
Sassen Residence by Salt Architects

Sassen Residence is a contemporary house located in Cape Town, South Africa, designed in 2019 by Salt Architects. Nestled in a valley next to the Disa River, this virgin plot of land is surrounded by various peaks of Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town, South Africa. The larger area is known as Hout Bay, with the Afrikaans word “hout” meaning wood, referencing a large number of Yellow Wood trees the original Dutch Settlers found in the area when first arriving in the Cape. The area has mostly kept its rural character throughout the development of the greater Cape Town area with some of the larger plots exceeding a hectare in size.
Peloponnese Rural House / Architectural Studio Ivana Lukovic

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ALMEL, ARONHS DIMITRIOS, Adobe, BRIGHT AE, Chaos Group, ELER AE, GALIS AE, JAKI- DECOR KATSHS ATHANASIOS, LIGHT PLUS, VLAHOS THEODOROS. Construction: Dr. Andronikos Theocharis Civil Engineer. Contractor: ELER AE. Electrician: P. YFANTHS & I. VOGKLH OE. Text description provided by the architects. A plot situated in a remote,...
Piera House by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos

Piera House is a minimalist house located in Burriana, Spain, designed in 2021 by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos. The project talks about setting limits and their permeability. The first border is established between the street and the free space of the house, in Burriana, as in many municipalities the regulations establish a maximum dimension for the opaque fence and the rest of the height with a permeable materiality. We decided, perhaps influenced by the gate that Andreu Alfaro together with Emilio Giménez designed both in the house and in the sculptor’s studio, to make this border as an opaque filter for the views and penetrable for light and air, with a constant materiality in full height. This fine line built with aluminum profiles, which are arranged at an angle that prevents the view from the outside, draws a patio with almost the entire available surface. The heated area is limited by large-format glass carpentry, creating the feeling that the entire plot is the main space of the house. The dimension of the water pond seeks to broaden the perception of the spaciousness of this space.
‘First’ remastered coins bearing historic monarchs to be released

A new collection of coins remastering the portraits of historic monarchs from the past 500 years are to be released, the Royal Mint has said.The coins, bearing the faces of Kings and Queens stretching from the Tudors to the Windsors, will recreate iconic designs in high definition for the first time, using to the latest technology and minting techniques.Henry VII is the first monarch to be honoured, with another 20 coins to be released over the next five years.Original coins have been digitised with a scanner to replicate the design, before the damage and wear-and-tear is removed, creating a high...
Home truths: how buying art online can bring your house to life

Art performs many functions in the home. Interior designers rely on it to bring life into the rooms they’ve conjured from their early moodboards, sourcing trips and bespoke commissions. For example, Francis Sultana and the Mlinaric, Henry and Zervudachi studio use artwork to lend colour and texture; Beata Heuman and Luke Edward Hall use it to add nostalgia and character, while Albion Nord and Rose Uniacke channel nuance and narrative through the canvasses, boards and sculptures in their refined projects.So too do the artists appreciate the way their works inform such spaces, holding the furniture and the viewers in tacit...
nLDK architects' engawa house blends cues from traditional japanese architecture

The design team at nLDK architects (find more here) prioritized openness, in order to provide views towards the park. to achieve this, floor-to-ceiling openings penetrate the walls bringing the inhabitants closer to nature. by adding the concrete volume, they achieved to keep the house stable, as well as to create a cozy semi-outdoor space for interaction and gazing. and in fact, as the architects themselves said, it’s a space with no instructions for use,‘it has no function, so residents do nothing specific there, they just hang out’. simultaneously, lifting up the entire house provides a comfortable environment by controlling the rain and cutting off the sun rays in the summer.
Four & Four House by Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses

Four & Four House is a mid-century waterfront house located in Vancouver, Canada, designed in 2021 by Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses. Situated on a steep waterfront lot flanked by suburban context, the Four & Four House knits together the client’s affinity for mid-century post-and-beam construction with contemporary adaptations. The site’s generous width and its semi-naturalized condition provided an opportunity for landscape elements to flow from the front yard, through the center of the house, to the waterfront in the form of four distinct courtyards. Clad in locally milled yellow cedar, four massive beams frame these courtyards: the sunken entry courtyard, the garden courtyard, the covered outdoor living room, and the waterfront lounge deck.
PLAYstudio's JA house merges vernacular with contemporary valencian architecture

Located at torre en conill, a very wealthy neighborhood in valencia, spain, PLAYstudio’s JA house proves that low-cost and high-value design can successfully coexist. this single-family house satirizes contemporary valencian architecture by evoking its agricultural past. ‘luxury’, low cost, and a certain sense of humor are the three constants that have navigated its design. the final composition proposes a sequence of geometrical structures wrapped in white to simultaneously combine traditional with contemporary architecture.
Trullo GT by Reisarchitettura

Trullo GT is a traditional stone house located in Ostuni, Italy, redesigned in 2020 by Reisarchitettura. The structure is located in a terraced land with an olive grove and a view on the surrounding valley, the original part includes a typical Ostuni tower with two rooms, a trullo, and an independent lamia, the extension consists of a new trullo and lamia with tuff vault in line with the traditional buildings of the place. The project has paid particular attention to the use of materials and construction systems typical of the area. The builder brought his experience as a “maestro trullaro”, a builder specialized in these typical constructions.
Attic Apartment with a Black Box by Komon Architekti

Attic Apartment with a Black Box is a modern two-level home located in Prague, Czech Republic, designed in 2021 by Komon Architekti. We are in the attic of a 1930s townhouse in Prague Libeň. An apartment was built here in the 1990s. But there were too many rooms, more than the client needed, anyway. The joy of open attic space was lost in the clutter. Our task was to find it again.
Cole Valley Residence by Jensen Architects

Cole Valley Residence is a luxury house located in San Francisco, California, designed in 2021 by Jensen Architects. The Cole Valley Residence responds to its unique hillside site while looking outward to the city and bay beyond. Located along the slopes of Twin Peaks, the single-family home is situated on a steep hill that was a key element in the massing. The home is a series of five stacked volumes, including a heavy and articulated concrete base meant to give the impression of being embedded in the earth. A floating main living level maximizes the horizontal expression of the house, taking advantage of the unusually wide 50-foot lot, and provides a picture window to stunning San Francisco views. Other levels shift and terrace with the hillside, providing a variety of spaces and giving access to multi-level rear yard patios.
6 Essential Products for Decorating Your Backyard For Summer

It’s never too early to start thinking about how you’re going to organize and adorn your backyard for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. The long days and mild evening temperatures make enjoying your outdoor space easy, as do modern garden fountains, outdoor furniture sets, fire pits, and contemporary art pieces. The right outdoor decorations transform your backyard into a functional extension of your indoor living space and will inspire you to spend more time enjoying the fresh air and sunshine during the middle months of the year.
Puce Apartment by Iya Turabelidze Studio

Puce Apartment is a creative home located in Kyiv, Ukraine, designed in 2018 by Iya Turabelidze Studio. This project is a reflection of a customer’s dream to start a new life in space, where everything would be simple, clean and logical. The second main idea was to create space...
3 Changes to be Environmentally Friendly in your Home and at Work

Films such as Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ have brought the topic of global warming and environmental changes to the forefront of people’s conversations over recent weeks. As more of us are talking about how our actions are affecting the environment, Fast Skips, who provide waste management and skip hire in the UK, thought it would be a good idea to share some changes we can all be doing at home or at work to improve our carbon footprint.
