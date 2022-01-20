ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father facing attempted murder charges

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA father who was saved along...

kdvr.com

thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE CO. MAN JAILED SINCE JUNE 2021 ON TWO ATTEMPTED MURDERS FACES NEW CHARGES AFTER KICKING OUT WINDOW OF MARTIN CO. JAIL TRANSPORT VEHICLE IN ESCAPE ATTEMPT

JANUARY 12, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. BREAKING THE LAW-lITERALLY: DAMAGE WAS DONE TO A MARTIN COUNTY JAILER TRANSPORT VEHICLE AFTER A LOUISA, KY. MAN, TODD WHITT, 36, WHO HAS BEEN INCARCERATED SINCE JUNE 2021, KICKED OUT THE REAR PASSENGER SIDE WINDOW IN AN ATTEMPT TO ESCAPE FROM CUSTODY AFTER A COURT HEARING ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 11,
LOUISA, KY
The Independent

Four teenage boys arrested over fatal stabbing of 16-year-old

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Saturday night in Manchester Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said four boys aged between 15 and 17 are in custody after officers attended reports of a teenager suffering stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at around 7pm.Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.GMP said three arrest warrants were executed on Saturday night in Stretford, Old Trafford and Hulme.A crime scene is in place at the scene and also at nearby Trafford...
Vice

Man ‘Accidentally’ Stabbed Grandma 60 Times Because She Nagged Him

A South Korean man was found guilty of stabbing his grandmother about 60 times but was handed a lenient sentence as the court ruled the killing to be “accidental.”. The man, 19, killed his grandmother out of rage because she was nitpicky and scolded him and his younger brother, according to Korean local media. The brothers had lived with their grandparents since 2012, after their parents got divorced and cut communication.
The Independent

Mackenzie Hopkins: Suspect killed Mackenzie Hopkins after girlfriend used her as cover story, police say

The girlfriend of a Kansas City man accused of a savage attack that left a young mother dead and her 4-year-old daughter fighting for her life gave her boyfriend a fake ‘cover story’ that she would be with the victims on the night of the murder, police say.Jose Escalante-Corchado, 24, has been charged the first-degree murder of nursing assistant Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, and a first-degree assault of her daughter at their home in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. Ms Hopkins’ body was found in a bathtub and her daughter unconscious in a bed with “severe blunt force trauma to...
The Independent

Mother jailed for life after murdering boyfriend at New Year’s Eve party

A mother who stabbed to death her boyfriend at a New Year’s Eve party while six children were in the flat has been jailed for life for his murder.Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.She was sentenced at the same court on Friday and must serve at least 14 years and five months before she can be considered for parole, the force said.Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging...
PIX11

NYPD officers shot: Suspect Lashawn McNeil was on probation, previously arrested for assaulting cop, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The man accused of opening fire on two NYPD officers, killing one of them, inside a Harlem apartment on Friday has a lengthy criminal history, including allegedly assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Lashawn McNeil, 47, allegedly ambushed officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora while they responded to a […]
NewsBreak
The Independent

Man charged after pensioner killed and husband critically injured in attack

A man has been charged with murdering an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.Vasile Culea was arrested on Thursday after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire Her 88-year-old husband, Kenneth Walker suffered life-threatening injuries.The couple were found by a concerned neighbour at 9am on Saturday, at the property in Station Road.Derbyshire Police said Culea, 33, had been remanded into custody after being charged with murder and attempted murder.The force previously said one of their leading lines of...
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed In Domestic Assault In St. Paul

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a woman was beaten to death on St. Paul’s north side overnight. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Dale Street. Police say they found a woman badly beaten early Sunday morning. She was later pronounced dead of her injuries. Police say the 67-year-old woman’s husband has been taken into custody. The man has been booked at Ramsey County Jail and is awaiting potential murder charges. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death. The victim’s identity was not released. This marks the city’s fifth homicide so far in 2022.
salyersvilleindependent.com

Grand jury releases indictments – One charged with attempted murder

SALYERSVILLE – A Magoffin County grand jury released the following indictments on January 6, 2022:. Betty Mullins, 34, of Oak Valley Road, in Salyersville, is charged with one count of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, methamphetamine (a Class D felony). According to the indictment, on or about July 28, 2021, Mullins allegedly possessed a quantity of methamphetamine.
The Independent

Boyfriend and his mother charged after woman found dead in flat

A man and his mother have been charged after a woman’s body was found at a flat in Coventry.Marlene Doyle, 32, was found inside the property at Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, on Thursday.A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of injuries to her head, West Midlands Police said.Ms Doyle’s partner, Patryk Skupinski, 36, from Othello Court, Shakespeare Street, has been charged with murder.His mother, Hanna Skupinski, 57, also from Coventry, has been charged with assisting an offender. They will both appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said: “My thoughts remain with Marlene’s family who are understandably devastated by what has happened.“I’d encourage anyone who saw any suspicious in the area over the last week, or has any information to get in touch.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police through the Live Chat function on the force’s website or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Quote crime reference 20/147159/22.
The Independent

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s death in Norfolk

Two men have been arrested following the death of a man in his 30s in Norfolk Officers from Norfolk Constabulary were called to a property in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market, shortly before 8pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance.They found a man there with serious head injuries. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.Police said a 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene and a 22-year-old suspect was apprehended on Paradise Road several hours later.Both men were arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.Detective Chief Superintendent Kate Thacker said: “A...
CBS DFW

‘Multiple Gunshot Wounds’ Listed As Cause Of Death For Synagogue Hostage Taker Malik Faisal Akram

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — We now know the exact cause of death for the man shot and killed after taking four members of a North Texas synagogue hostage at gunpoint. On January 21 the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Malik Faisal Akram’s cause of death as homicide by “multiple gunshot wounds.” Malik Faisal Akram (credit: OurCalling) When Akram went to the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville on January 15 he was said to have looked “displaced,” and was welcomed inside after telling those there that he was homeless. It was a short time later, during a Sabbath service being streamed online, that...
CBS DFW

Suspect In DeSoto Sunday Morning Fatal Shooting In Custody, Victim Not Yet ID’d

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – DeSoto Police took a suspect into custody for an early morning fatal shooting on Sunday, January 23 at an apartment on the 200 block of East Wintergreen Road near Hampton Road. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the location shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, January 23 and found that an unidentified male was dead and had apparently been shot to death inside of the apartment. Detectives found evidence of a gun battle and determined that the suspected shooter had also been wounded in the exchange. A short while later, they confirmed that a potential suspect was...
CBS Pittsburgh

Victim In Deadly Avalon Shooting Identified

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AVALON (KDKA) — The name of the man killed in a shooting in Avalon has been released by officials. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as 25-year-old Jorden Lee Puskar. Police found him dead from several gunshot wounds in an apartment on Prospect Street early Saturday morning. 32-year-old Samuel Lee Tolfa is in jail this morning facing criminal homicide and a number of other charges after police accused him of being the shooter.
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
