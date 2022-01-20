ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Expanded Glance

By Sportradar
 5 days ago

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Washington...

Blueger out, McAdoo gets Panthers' agreement

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger (BLOO’-gur) will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Jets. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals and nine assists in 40 games this season. He has been an important part of Pittsburgh’s NHL-best penalty-killing unit and centers the Penguins’ fourth line.
NHL
Flyers' Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark at 964 straight games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle tied retired center Doug Jarvis for the NHL record of 964 consecutive games played. The 35-year-old Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix and he has played 1,074 games with the Coyotes, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. Yandle can become the NHL Iron Man on the road Tuesday against the New York Islanders. Jarvis played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987, with Montreal, Washington and Hartford. He never played a game outside the streak.
NHL
Update on the latest sports - UPDATED

UNDATED (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left to send the Stars to a 3-1 win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12-game span.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL
Wild match franchise goals record in 8-2 win vs Canadiens

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild matched their franchise record for goals in an 8-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Connor Dewar got his first career goal and added an assist when Nico Sturm scored 22 seconds later to help the Wild break open the game in the second period. Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Foligno, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, Jordie Benn and Kevin Fiala also scored as the Wild improved to 10-0-1 in their last 11 games at Xcel Energy Center. They've outscored their opponents 56-25 in that stretch. Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick scored for the Canadiens.
NHL
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL

