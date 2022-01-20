ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, IN

U.S. drops criminal case against MIT professor over China ties

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday dropped charges against a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor accused of concealing his ties to China when seeking federal grant money, in the latest setback for a crackdown on Chinese influence on American research. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a court...

