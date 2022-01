There is good news and bad news here. The good news is a moose fell into a Colorado basement and is fine. The bad news is the family's ping pong table didn't fare as well. Colorado Parks & Wildlife shared this surreal moment from a few days ago in Breckenridge. It was a moose that had sadly fallen through a snow-covered window. The moose (admittedly not in a great mood by the look on his face) did not suffer any serious injuries. However, look at the ping pong table in front of him.

BRECKENRIDGE, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO