ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

McDonald’s expands U.S. test of Beyond Meat ‘McPlant’ burger

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (Reuters) -McDonald’s Corp said on Thursday it will expand its U.S. test of a plant-based burger it created with vegan meat maker Beyond Meat Inc to about 600 locations next month. The restaurants – in...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
Miami Herald

Burger King Breakfast: Sandwich Aims to Unseat McDonald’s, Wendy’s

That's a fair question to ask in an age where McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report continues to dominate with its classic lineup of Egg McMuffins, supplemented by additions like biscuits and the McGriddle, and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report has captured attention with its new(ish) breakfast menu.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
New York State
Food Beast

McDonald’s Plans to Increase McPlant Availability to About 600 U.S. Locations in February

Starting on February 14, McDonald's will be rolling out its new McPlant burger to around 600 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Francisco Bay areas. The McPlant started as a test run at eight McDonald's locations beginning in November 2021, and is a plant-based patty from Beyond Meat Inc. This new offering features plant-based ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes and will be available for a limited time only.
skiddle.com

Ooowee x Beyond Meat: FREE Burger Giveaway

FRIDAY 14TH JANUARY - 65 Baldwin St, Bristol BS1 1QZ - 1PM (FIRST COME FIRST SERVED) For Veganuary Oowee have partnered with Beyond Meat to create the FLAMIN' HOT SMASH Burger, designed to satisfy even the biggest meat eaters. To celebrate they are giving away 100 of them for FREE at each of their sites. Kicking off in Bristol this Friday, London on Saturday and Brighton on Sunday.
RESTAURANTS
thebeet.com

The McPlant Is Coming to 600 More McDonald’s. Here’s Where to Get It

McDonald’s dropped the most buzzed-about plant-based menu item when it unveiled the McPlant, leaving customers drooling over the meatless burger. But for now, the exclusive release has people wondering, when can I try it? McDonald's fans nationwide have been waiting patiently to try the new meatless McDonald’s burger, and following its successful trial period, the fast-food giant announced that the McPlant will be available at an additional 600 locations starting February 14.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Plant#Vegan#Food Drink#Beyond Meat Mcplant#Reuters#Mcdonald S Corp#Beyond Meat Inc#Mcdonald#Btig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Shore News Network

Nvidia preparing to abandon acquisition of Arm – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Nvidia Corp is preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd from SoftBank Group Corp after offering about $40 billion for the British company in 2020, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-25/nvidia-is-said-to-quietly-prepare-to-abandon-takeover-of-arm?srnd=premium&sref=2h1zKciy on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Nvidia has told partners that it does not expect the deal...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Exclusive-MoneyGram reviews private equity bids-sources

(Reuters) – Private equity firms Madison Dearborn Partners LLC, Siris Capital Group LLC and Advent International Corp have made competing offers to acquire MoneyGram International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. The Dallas-based company embarked on a review of its options after Madison Dearborn offered $10.50 per...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

77K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy