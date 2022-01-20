ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Cosmic weather forecast: Aquarius Season

By Cosmic Cannibal
uccs.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapricorn season may have carried us through the holidays and into the New Year, but its day in the Sun is done. That’s right, it’s high time to wave goodbye to hard-working Capricorn and welcome in eccentric, curious and oh-so original Aquarius. Aquarius season, which runs Jan....

scribe.uccs.edu

Cosmopolitan

It's Aquarius Season and Things Are About to Get Weird

After a downright chaotic holiday season, we all need a change of pace. Luckily, the Sun is exiting busybody Capricorn and flying into airy, social Aquarius! From January 19 to February 18, Aquarius season marks a time when making tons of connections is your main focus. Air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are thriving the most this month, and fixed signs Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio are keeping busy.
ASTRONOMY
MindBodyGreen

Ready For Aquarius Season? 7 Ways To Welcome The Powerful Energy Shift

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The Sun visits a new zodiac sign every 30 days or so. During each "season" everyone feels the influence of the prevailing astrological energy. Aquarius season 2022 begins January 19 and ends February 18.
ASTRONOMY
SHAPE

Welcome to Aquarius Season 2022: Everything You Need to Know

Every year, from approximately January 20 to February 18, the sun moves through the eleventh sign of the zodiac, Aquarius, the fixed air sign. Ruled by game-changer Uranus, the planet of rebellion, revolution, and innovation, Aquarians would prefer to strike out on their own rather than conform to anything they feel is mainstream or, even worse, traditional. The intellectual, humanitarian air sign is particularly adept at forging and nurturing platonic relationships, working with others, and striving for the greater good. And while they might be one of the innately social air signs and live to collaborate and make friends with just about anyone and everyone, they have a tendency to dig their heels in, especially when it comes to their ideals.
ASTRONOMY
City
Colorado Springs, CO
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Continues On With Mercury Retrograde’s Pressure

Good morning, your weekly horoscope for January 24-30 has arrived! Despite the sun’s shift into Aquarius last week, a second wave of Sea-Goat energy is upon us, friends. The week opens with Mars’ entrance into somber Capricorn, sobering the collective energy. For the next six weeks, there’ll be no funny business. To quote the songstress-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna, “work, work, work” is the focus. If you’ve been slacking, it’s time to dive into your projects. Similarly, Mercury retrograde pushes the planet back into Capricorn on Tuesday. Rather than feeling pushed to achieve in the office, you may feel a tad stunted. Fortunately, Mercury retrograde lasts only another week, so...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

‘Tug of war’ between Earth, Moon and Sun could be driving tectonic plate movements

The tectonic plates making up the rigid shell of the Earth are always moving, impacting life on our planet in various ways.These huge plates may move slowly, but they create many of the Earth’s unique topographical features such as mountains, chasms, individual islands, archipelagoes and ocean trenches – all on a continental scale.Earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis, however, are all also the result of the constant flux of the lithosphere – the rocky crust and the upper part of the mantle.An average tectonic plate may move around 40mm a year – roughly the same speed as a fingernail grows – while...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

One of our most incredible discoveries on Mars might just be a mirage

Way back in 2018, scientists discovered the Martian south pole. It was an incredible find. At the time, it garnered a lot of hope that the surface of the planet could still house groundwater. Unfortunately, the new study may have dashed those hopes. A new study in the journal Geophysical Research Letters reports that the reflections they believed to be water buried under Martian polar ice caps are most likely just volcanic rock. Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $24 waterproof speaker, SanDisk microSD sale, more Our beliefs about the Martian south pole might be wrong According to the study’s lead...
ASTRONOMY
thecut.com

Your Guide to Aquarius Season

By the end of January, you have likely become totally sick of Capricorn season with its emphasis on hard work, personal discipline, and respecting tradition. Although it can be powerful to look at the world through Capricorn’s practical and realistic lens, at a certain point it just begins to feel oppressive. This is when Aquarius season arrives to lift you from despair, to reignite your imagination, and to give free rein to the parts of your mind that are rebellious, joyful, and strange.
ASTRONOMY
Refinery29

Aquarius Season Is Here, & It’s Bringing You Closer To The Ones That You Love

The time has arrived: It's Aquarius season. On 19th January 2022, the sun will move from its place in hardworking Capricorn into the sign of the water bearer, where it'll stay until 18th February. Astrologers are saying that Aquarius season marks the real start of 2022 (sorry, Capricorns!), so prepare for a clean slate.
ASTRONOMY

