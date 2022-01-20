Cosmic weather forecast: Aquarius Season

Every year, from approximately January 20 to February 18, the sun moves through the eleventh sign of the zodiac, Aquarius, the fixed air sign. Ruled by game-changer Uranus, the planet of rebellion, revolution, and innovation, Aquarians would prefer to strike out on their own rather than conform to anything they feel is mainstream or, even worse, traditional. The intellectual, humanitarian air sign is particularly adept at forging and nurturing platonic relationships, working with others, and striving for the greater good. And while they might be one of the innately social air signs and live to collaborate and make friends with just about anyone and everyone, they have a tendency to dig their heels in, especially when it comes to their ideals.

