ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Who We Are

By Nancy Kerns
whole-dog-journal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI didn’t mention it last month, but this is the start of WDJ’s 25th year of publication. These milestone anniversaries call for a bit of reflection. There may be some subscribers among you who have been here for a good part of the past 24 years. I hear from these long-time...

www.whole-dog-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Video: 'Face of Jesus' Spotted in Antarctica on Google Earth

An anomaly hunter exploring Antarctica on Google Earth stumbled upon a strange shape that he believes is the face of Jesus! The remarkable discovery was made by indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring, who was looking for potential evidence of ancient alien activity on the frosty continent. While observing a site which he suspects is some kind of ET structure, the anomaly hunter was stunned to scroll over and see what appears to be a rather distinct visage.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Food#Pesticides#Rescue Dog#Wdj#The Border Collie
whole-dog-journal.com

What Causes Hind-Leg Weakness in Dogs?

When a dog suffers from weakness, regardless of cause, it’s usually most noticeable in the hind limbs first. This makes sense, as the dog’s hind limbs do a lot. They are responsible for pushing up from a sitting or laying position and for propelling the body forward during movement. Difficulty with these simple activities of daily life will alert you to a problem associated with weakness.
PETS
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals ‘Stressful Situation’ Her Cat Loves to Create for Her

Not only is the Pioneer Woman’s property a paradise for her and her family, but it also looks like her animals are enjoying it as well. There’s no denying what Ree Drummond is best known for, and that’s being The Pioneer Woman. She has starred on her very own show on the Food Network for years now. During that time, we have all come to know and love her delicious recipes and we enjoy nothing more than to kick back and watch her cook.
PETS
SPY

How To Get Rid of Dandruff: Dermatologists Share the Best Treatments, Natural Remedies & Tips

Table of Contents How Common Is Dandruff? What Causes It? Dandruff-Fighting Ingredients You Need To Know The Best Dandruff Shampoos DIY Dandruff Treatments If you’ve ever noticed the tell-tale white flakes on your back or shoulders (or, God forbid, someone else noticed them for you), then you’ve definitely wondered how to get rid of dandruff. But with so many dandruff shampoos and supposedly dandruff-fighting products out there, not to mention debatable “natural” home remedies, we understand why folks struggling with dandruff might not know where to begin. To get the lowdown on dandruff, or seborrheic dermatitis, and some tips on how to get rid of it, we...
SKIN CARE
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
whole-dog-journal.com

What’s the Best Dry Dog Food?

What’s the best dry dog food? What should I feed my dog? If we had a dollar for every time we’ve been asked those questions, we could retire today!. HALLMARKS OF QUALITY: HOW WE IDENTIFY GOOD DRY DOG FOOD. Here’s what to look for in dog food and...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy