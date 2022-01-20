ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Vaccination Plus Prior Infection Best Defense Against COVID

HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwtQs_0dqxzhkJ00

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Think your prior bout of COVID shields you enough from another encounter with the coronavirus? New research suggests that adding in vaccination is still your best bet.

A combination of vaccination and prior infection offers the most optimal protection against infection with COVID-19, a new government study shows.

Researchers analyzed data on infections in New York and California in the summer and fall of 2021 and found vaccinated people with a past COVID infection had the best protection against the disease. The data was published Jan. 19 in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, a publication of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency noted that the study was conducted before Omicron became the dominant variant and before many people had received booster doses, and that it did not include information on the severity of past infections or look at the risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19. The Omicron variant now accounts for more than 99% of all U.S. COVID cases, CDC data shows.

Vaccination "remains the safest strategy" to prevent COVID-19 and "all eligible persons should be up to date with COVID-19 vaccination," added the study authors, who were led by Tomás León, from the California Department of Public Health.

A number of experts said they were concerned about how the study results might be interpreted.

“The bottom line message is that from symptomatic COVID infection you do generate some immunity,” immunologist E. John Wherry, of the University of Pennsylvania, told the Associated Press. “But it’s still much safer to get your immunity from vaccination than from infection.”

Relying only on a past infection for protection involves too many unknowns, warned Ali Ellebedy, an immunologist at Washington University in St. Louis.

“There are so many variables you cannot control that you just cannot use it as a way to say, ‘Oh, I’m infected then I am protected,’” Ellebedy told the AP.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on COVID vaccines.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Weather Channel

About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Best Defense#Cdc#Healthday News#Mortality Weekly Report#Omicron#The Associated Press#Washington University
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Immunological Markers for COVID-19 Reinfection Identified – Critical As Dangerous New Variants Emerge

Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones—and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
iheart.com

New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor Encouraging Prospective Parents To Get Vaccinated Following Study

DENVER (CBS4) – New data is showing encouraging and significant findings for couples looking to conceive. According to the National Institutes of Health study, COVID-19 vaccination does not reduce chances of getting pregnant. (credit: CBS) “There’s quite a bit of vaccine hesitancy in women who want to get pregnant. A lot feel their body is a temple, and they don’t want to do anything. Only 31% of women who are pregnant who are vaccinated nationally,” Dr. Nanette Santoro told CBS4. Santoro is the Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and a maternal fetal...
COLORADO STATE
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy