ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Chicken pot-roasted in milk, bay and nutmeg recipe

By Diana Henry
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never been keen on the Italian dish of pork cooked in milk, but this is of an entirely different order. You won’t believe me until you try it: the chicken stays completely succulent and becomes sweet, imbued with and enriched by the flavourings in the milk....

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutmeg#Lemon Chicken#Roast Chicken#Cooking#Food Drink#Italian
Telegraph

The best Burns Night recipes to cook for a traditional Scottish supper

Burns Night, an extravagant affair held at the end of January to celebrate the life of Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns, traditionally involves the shrill sound of bagpipes, creamy neeps and tatties, and lashings of fiery whisky sauce. The undisputed highlight of the evening is, however, the emphatic rendition...
RECIPES
Telegraph

Chicken cacciatore recipe

This one-pot supper is just brilliant and a real crowd-pleaser. The falling-apart, tender chicken with all the comforting aromatics and Italian flavours of garlic, bay leaf, tomatoes and olives with a bit of chilli heat is just gorgeous. You can serve it up with some rice, roast potatoes or polenta.
RECIPES
Oakland County Moms

Crock Pot Mac and Cheese Recipe

Crock Pot Mac and Cheese Recipe – easy recipe for slow cooker / crock pot mac and cheese using shredded bacon, cheddar cheese, and elbow macaroni cooked al dente. This is a great party option! The slow cooker / crock pot keeps the Mac ‘N Cheese creamy, gooey, and warm for most of the day without spoilage or the cheese hardening too much. Perfect for get-togethers and for when the family is coming and going at dinnertime. It’s easy to double the recipe ingredients for large groups.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY
KATU.com

Milk Street Vegetables: Roasted Cauliflower with Miso Glaze

If you've resolved to eat healthier in the new year, Milk Street’s new cookbook has you covered. J.M. Hirsch, Editorial Director at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, joined us to share a a delicious recipe from the all-new "Milk Street Vegetables". Roasted Cauliflower with Miso Glaze. Start to finish:...
RECIPES
Telegraph

This chicken dish is healthy, comforting and mercifully easy

I’m not sure how, but it seems to still be January. I was doing pretty well for a while with the new year regime, starting the day with a smoothie packed with all manner of nonsense from Holland and Barrett, attempting to limit carbs and alcohol and up the amount of veg I was eating. I’d say I’m now managing more of a damp than a dry January, and I’m pleased to announce that toast has come back into my life. No further questions at this time.
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Thai Peanut, Lemongrass and Coconut Roasted Chicken Thighs

When a marinade turns into a delicious sauce, you've got it made. This technique for roasting chicken thighs in their own marinade was inspired by everyone’s favorite Silver Palate recipe, Chicken Marbella. I took the concept and did a few different flavor profiles with it many years ago for Fine Cooking magazine, and I recently revisited those recipes. This updated one features a robust Thai-flavored marinade of coconut milk, lime juice, fish sauce, peanut butter, cilantro, garlic and chopped lemongrass if you have it (fresh ginger will do fine, too). There’s a little prep involved in making the marinade (and you’ll want to do it at least six hours ahead or overnight), but the cooking is easy.
RECIPES
modernmom.com

Roasted Beet Salad Recipe

Welcome!It is a lot of fun to share a few health benefits of the featured foods in the recipes. Psychologically, it makes you feel good about what you are eating, at least it does me anyway and the jury is still out on how weird I am 😉 Please bear with me while I tease you with some nutritional mumbo jumbo.
RECIPES
lovefromtheoven.com

Instant Pot Chicken Soup

This post may contain affiliate links, read the disclosure policy. Cozy up with a bowl of Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup! Shredded chicken and egg noodles are simmered in a savory broth, just like mom used to make it. Making this classic comfort food from scratch has never been easier. Thanks to the Instant Pot, you can have cooked all day flavor on the table in under an hour.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Kale salad with white beans and roast shallots recipe

Using robust kale instead of lettuce in this salad means that rather than going slimy in the fridge, the texture improves. I used cannellini beans and British-grown fava beans from Hodmedods (find them in wholefood shops) but you could use whatever beans you like. This works well with my frittata and greens.
RECIPES
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Recipe: Chicken Chowder for Two

- 1 cup diced potato (fresh or frozen) - 1⁄4 teaspoon red wine vinegar (optional) - pepper to taste (optional) 1.Wash hands with soap and water. 2. In a medium saucepan, sauté onion and carrot on medium heat until softened, about 3 minutes. 3. Add broth, potato, thyme,...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy