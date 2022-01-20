Chicken pot-roasted in milk, bay and nutmeg recipe

When a marinade turns into a delicious sauce, you've got it made. This technique for roasting chicken thighs in their own marinade was inspired by everyone’s favorite Silver Palate recipe, Chicken Marbella. I took the concept and did a few different flavor profiles with it many years ago for Fine Cooking magazine, and I recently revisited those recipes. This updated one features a robust Thai-flavored marinade of coconut milk, lime juice, fish sauce, peanut butter, cilantro, garlic and chopped lemongrass if you have it (fresh ginger will do fine, too). There’s a little prep involved in making the marinade (and you’ll want to do it at least six hours ahead or overnight), but the cooking is easy.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO