Religion

Seeing Without Knowing, Hearing Without Understanding

By Avraham Levitt
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have just concluded a particularly dramatic Torah reading featuring the giving of the Torah on Har Sinai and the laws governing the construction of the mizbeach, the altar on which we serve Hashem. In our haftara, the navi Yeshayahu begins his message by announcing very matter-of-factly that he...

www.jewishpress.com

Colorado County Citizen

It’s not a resolution without resolve

With 2021 officially in our rear view mirror, now is the time to look forward to the challenges a new year provides us. It’s a popular practice in the beginning of the year for people to set “New Year’s resolutions”. These resolutions stand as a hope to improve some part ...
The Jewish Press

For All Generations And For All The People

“‘You shall be to Me a kingdom of princes and a holy nation;’ these are the words that you shall speak to Bnei Yisroel.” (Shemos 19:6) Hashem commanded Moshe Rabbeinu to say these words, no more and no less, when Moshe speculated how Bnei Yisroel, who had been slaves, could rise to the status of “kingdom of princes and a holy nation.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Will Devotion to Dialogue Stop us from Understanding Another Synagogue Attack?

The first and most important reaction to the latest attack upon an American synagogue must be prayers of thanksgiving for the fact that neither Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker nor any members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, was harmed after being taken hostage. The 11-hour ordeal ended when Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national, was shot dead by an FBI SWAT team that entered the synagogue in a suburb of Fort Worth.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Jewish Press

Rabbi Dr. Avraham J. Twerski (ZT”L) May His Memory be for a Blessing

This week on Yud-Tes Shevat marks the first yartzeit of one of the true luminaries of our generation, Rabbi Dr. Avraham J. Twerski ZT”L. Rabbi Twerski was a descendent of holy Chassidic masters and brought the teachings of his ancestors—most notablyMeor Aynayim and the Bobover Rebbe—to the masses. Through his positivity and loving approach to Torah, the Rav inspired thousands of individuals and their families to grow closer to Hashem. This was something he did gracefully across both the Jewish and the non-Jewish world.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torah#Navi
The Jewish Press

Egalitarianism At The Kotel Will Undermine Perceptions Of Our Legitimacy

We are dismayed by the current Israeli government’s decision to go ahead with the so-called Kotel Compromise, partitioning the Kotel into two plazas – the long-established plaza operated according to traditional Orthodoxy, and a new heterodox plaza for mixed prayer. The proposed new plaza is being supported by...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Creation Appreciation

“…each person has his hour and each thing has its place.” (Avot 4:7) Chazal understood Hashem having created the world to mean that everything in existence has significance. The Mishnah in Pirkei Avot states, “Do not be scornful of any person and do not be disdainful of any thing, for each person has his hour and each thing has its place.” Or, as the colloquial saying goes, “Every dog has its day.”
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Getting Clean

G-d primed the Jews for the Revelation at Mount Sinai by commanding them to groom themselves and otherwise prepare for the great spectacle. One of the items included in this commandment was, “And they shall wash (v’chibsu) their clothes” (Ex. 19:10). This word for “washing” is an inflection of the term kevisah. In this essay, we will discuss various terms for washing and cleaning in biblical and Rabbinic Hebrew, tracing them to their core etymological roots and trying to determine if and how these apparent synonyms differ from one another. The terms under discussion include kevisah, merikah, shetifah, rechitzah and hadachah.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Selfie World

Our local mall has a new store called Selfie World. What do they sell? They don’t sell merchandise or even a service. They sell the opportunity for you to pose in front of one of their backdrops to take the best selfies in the world. You can’t make this up. An entire business, indeed a franchise, all designed to profit off the modern urge for selfies.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Jewish Press

Q & A: By Means of Intervention (Part II)

Question: May a cheresh, a deaf mute, who exhibits other signs of intelligence, be included in a minyan? I live in a small town where this is a very relevant question, where we struggle to put together a minyan. Are there any halachic implications for including such a person?. Name...
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

The Rebbe: A Leader For The World

The Lubavitcher Rebbe officially assumed leadership of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in the year 5711 (1951), a year after the passing of his father-in-law, the Rebbe Rayatz, known among Chassidim as the Frierdiker (previous) Rebbe. In non-Lubavitch circles, the Rebbe was often referred to as “Peleh Hadorot – The Wonder of...
RELIGION
mahoningmatters.com

KEEPING THE FAITH | No matter what you are experiencing, understand that God sees and knows all about it

Often at family gatherings, we recount and reflect upon moments in time now that our children are grown with offspring of their own. Invariably, someone will mention the occasion we were having dinner at a steakhouse. I have an affinity for prime rib heavily laden in pure horseradish. My son, Donnell, who was 7 at the time, was intrigued and asked if he could have some. His mother tried to dissuade him, but he insisted. While they were having the exchange, I simply cut an ample sample doused in the spicy condiment. As he continued to make the plea against my wife’s advisement, I gave him a very generous taste. Immediately his eyes began to water, and he hastily grabbed the nearest beverage and gulped it down. By this time, we were all laughing uncontrollably, watching his response. Still tightly clutching the glass, my son was able to muster up the resolve to say, “Dad, God saw that!”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Jewish Press

Life Chronicles

I am so disgusted right now, I just needed to vent to someone. Only I don’t think anyone else but you would take me seriously. I just returned from a funeral I really didn’t want to go to, were it not for the fact that my husband guilted me into going by saying there probably wouldn’t be more than a handful of people, even on a Sunday mid-morning and it would be a mitzvah. Just to make it clear the niftar was the nastiest, meanest, most miserly man that ever walked the earth. There was never a nice word from him. When my husband or children would say gut Shabbos he never acknowledged it with a smile or a return salutation. At kiddaishim, he would pile his plate full of food and go home with it, never wishing the baalei simcha a mazel tov or thank you for including him in the festivities. The only place you saw him was at funerals, only because he was collecting tzedaka!
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Yisro: History’s First Management Consultant

Having just finished teaching a series on Jewish history, I can say that far and away the best lectures I’ve heard on this topic are from David Solomon (you can find his courses on YouTube). These helped me as I prepared my course, as did reading Sand and Stars by Yaffa Ganz in collaboration with Rabbi Berel Wein, which chronicles the period post-Bayis Sheini until the 16th century.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

Time For Change

Time is a healer as the adage has it–and it is often a welcome one. Victims of trauma often want to forget and try to “put it behind them” whether consciously or subconsciously. I have often thought that the entire process of shiva and the rest of...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Jewish Press

The Beginning Of Wisdom…

I have a friend who gives out business-size cards that she had printed that contain the phrase, “Reisheet chochmah yirat shomayim – the beginning of wisdom is fear of Hashem.”. This sentence is found in Mishlei, the Book of Proverb, written by the brilliant King Solomon. I think...
RELIGION
Niagara Gazette

BAILEY: Life without Facebook

I opened my Facebook account in 2006 and deleted it in the fall of 2020. I amassed hundreds of Facebook friends during that time. Musicians, colleagues and music fans made up most of my friends’ list. I have met a lot of people performing as a musician, and Facebook is a useful tool for band promotion. My band has a Facebook page, and the drummer posts all the gig dates and band pics. He can have all the fun.
INTERNET
The Jewish Press

We Need More Chairs In The Women’s Section

A few years ago, I was davening in shul on Rosh Hashanah. I had a seat, but noticed that many other women did not. I quietly motioned to a young man across the mechitza to bring more chairs to the women’s side. It was not a daring move. It was not a strategic move. It was not a feminist move. I saw that we needed more seats on the women’s side, so I asked for them.
RELIGION
AFP

Finnish ex-minister in court over anti-gay Bible tweet

A Christian Democrat MP said Monday she is defending "freedom of speech and religion" on the first day of her hate speech trial in Finland over social media posts condemning homosexuality. Paivi Rasanen, a former interior minister and Christian Democrats leader, denies all four charges of incitement against a minority group, which relate to a radio show appearance and online writings about same-sex relationships. Rasanen described homosexuality as a "psychosexual developmental disorder" and said that homosexual people are "dysfunctional". One charge related to a June 2019 tweet in which the long-time parliamentarian criticised the Finnish Lutheran church for partnering with that year's Pride celebrations, accusing the organisation of "elevating shame and sin to a subject of pride".
RELIGION

