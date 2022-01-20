Learn about co-op opportunities

Are you interested in learning some new techniques to make your course(s) more accessible to all learners?. Join members of University Technology’s Teaching and Learning Technologies Team for this month’s Digital Accessibility Learning Community (DALC) workshop to learn how to make accessible and inclusive digital content for your courses. All faculty and staff are welcome to attend the workshop today (Jan. 24) from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom to hear about the importance of alternative text on visual elements. The link is available on the TLT Training and Events Calendar.

EDUCATION ・ 4 HOURS AGO