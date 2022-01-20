Learn about co-op opportunities

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
case.edu
Cover picture for the articleThe co-op program is an opportunity for engineering and computer science students to take a break from classes to gain real-world work experience while...

thedaily.case.edu

case.edu

Digital Accessibility Learning Community workshop

Are you interested in learning some new techniques to make your course(s) more accessible to all learners?. Join members of University Technology’s Teaching and Learning Technologies Team for this month’s Digital Accessibility Learning Community (DALC) workshop to learn how to make accessible and inclusive digital content for your courses. All faculty and staff are welcome to attend the workshop today (Jan. 24) from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom to hear about the importance of alternative text on visual elements. The link is available on the TLT Training and Events Calendar.
Calhoun County Journal

Job Fair at Anniston Career Center

Wednesday, February 2, 2022   1:00pm – 4:00 pm Event by SK Services LLC “The Staffing Company” Anniston Career Center Duration: 3 hr Come see us at the Anniston Career Center between 1:00pm-4:00pm and let us find the perfect job for you! We have MULTIPLE positions available with pay ranging from $10/hr-$19/hr     For more information please contact the […]
case.edu

Mather Center grant applications now open

The Flora Stone Mather Center for Women offers grants to support the professional development and research of women-identified individuals in underrepresented fields such as STEM and research on feminism or women and gender equity. The Grants Committee’s policy will award money to as many eligible applicants as possible. Typical grant amounts range from $100 to $800; however, larger requests will be considered.
case.edu

“Supporting Special Needs Youth through Advocacy and Imagination”

Join the Schubert Center for Child Studies to explore two unique initiatives, the Madvocator Educational and Healthcare Advocacy Training and the Superhero Project, that support youth with special needs and their families in the Cleveland community and beyond. “Supporting Special Needs Youth through Advocacy & Imagination” will take place Tuesday,...
case.edu

[U]Tech updates help chat tool

University Technology ([U]Tech) recently updated the chat tool available on help.case.edu. This new chat tool will not require a software download to use and will be embedded in the lower righthand side of your web browser window. Click the chat bubble to start the Chat session. This will open in the same tab and keep campus community members on the help.case.edu website.
case.edu

Graduate students: Help recognize outstanding teachers and mentors

Be part of a tradition to recognize Case Western Reserve University graduate faculty for their exemplary contributions to the education and development of students through advising, mentoring and classroom teaching. Motivated School of Graduate Studies students are invited to contribute to the selection of this year’s John S. Diekhoff Award...
case.edu

PREP – Postbac for PhD Career Path information session

Sponsored by the Minority Access to Research Careers (MARC) Branch of the National Institute of General Medical Sciences, the Postbaccalaureate Research Education Program (PREP) at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine is designed to support recent diverse college graduates who are preparing for a career in biomedical research. Join...
case.edu

Master of Science in Biochemistry program informational webinar

Interested in pursuing an advanced degree in biochemistry? Learn about Case Western Reserve University’s Master of Science in Biochemistry program at an informational webinar Friday, Jan. 21, at noon. At the event, attendees will meet faculty members and students and learn about CWRU’s biotechnology-intensive program, and the experimental and...
case.edu

Learn about caring for loved ones at home

The university’s employee assistance provider, Impact Solutions (now part of All One Health), offers a webinar titled “Caring for Loved Ones at Home” to assist you in determining the best option for care of elders along with resources that can make this living arrangement safe, affordable and enjoyable for all.
case.edu

One to One Fitness Center resumes child care by appointment

On-campus child care by appointment is available at One to One Fitness Center on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This service is provided to CWRU students, staff and faculty for their children who are fully potty trained. Fees for this service is scaled by income, per child:. For...
case.edu

Learn Korean with the Korean American Student Association (KASA)

All are invited to take free beginner and intermediate Korean classes this semester with the Korean American Student Association (KASA) at Case Western Reserve University. Classes are offered over Zoom starting the week of Jan. 17, on a weekly basis. Beginner classes will be held Fridays from 5-6 p.m. (ET)...
case.edu

MS in Biomedical & Health Informatics information session

Join program director Mendel Singer, PhD, MPH for a presentation and Q&A session regarding the Master of Science in Biomedical & Health Informatics program offered by Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine’s Department of Population and Quantitative Health Sciences. The event will take place Sunday, Jan. 23, from...
case.edu

Students invited to meet with Provost Vinson during monthly office hours

Provost and Executive Vice President Ben Vinson III again invites Case Western Reserve University students to take part in monthly office hours with the provost. Students may sign up for meetings in 10-minute increments to discuss topics of importance, seek advice, or gain clarity on any number of items impacting the university, or the student personally.
case.edu

Enhance your professional skills with Professional Development Center resources

The Professional Development Center (PDC) has started a new monthly initiative to highlight available resources relating to both hard and soft professional skills. These resources are available and free of charge to all Case Western Reserve University staff and faculty members. The featured hard skill for the month of January...
case.edu

MS in Clinical Research virtual information session

Interested in pursuing an MS in clinical research? Join the School of Medicine for a presentation and Q&A session with Program Director Jim Spilsbury as he discusses the options with this degree. The information session will be held Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. (EST) via Zoom. Register to attend.
martechseries.com

Coding Dojo Teams Up with REI Co-op to Increase Opportunities for Diversity in Data Science

REI to sponsor two students through newly expanded 16-week data science program. Coding Dojo, a global education technology company, announces today that specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will be sponsoring two data science scholarships to increase opportunities for diversity in the data science industry. Coding Dojo and REI will identify two students from underrepresented groups in data science to complete Coding Dojo’s newly expanded Data Science Online Part-Time Bootcamp, helping to provide more economic opportunities for diverse professionals.
brooklynohio.gov

Join the Cuyahoga County Solar Co-Op Program

In recent years, rooftop solar has become an increasingly common and affordable way to reduce household energy costs while decreasing reliance on fossil fuels. Now, residents of Cuyahoga County have an opportunity to join the County’s 2022 Solar Co-op. The Co-op – which is offered in partnership with Solar United Neighbors (a nonprofit solar advocacy group) – enables its members to save money by negotiating below market rate group pricing. In addition to the existing 26% federal tax credit, co-op members generally save 15-20% off the cost of their system. Members receive education concerning all aspects of solar power and vendor-neutral support throughout the entire process. There is no cost or obligation. Members may quit the Co-op at any time.
