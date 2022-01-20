Learn about co-op opportunities

In recent years, rooftop solar has become an increasingly common and affordable way to reduce household energy costs while decreasing reliance on fossil fuels. Now, residents of Cuyahoga County have an opportunity to join the County’s 2022 Solar Co-op. The Co-op – which is offered in partnership with Solar United Neighbors (a nonprofit solar advocacy group) – enables its members to save money by negotiating below market rate group pricing. In addition to the existing 26% federal tax credit, co-op members generally save 15-20% off the cost of their system. Members receive education concerning all aspects of solar power and vendor-neutral support throughout the entire process. There is no cost or obligation. Members may quit the Co-op at any time.
Comments / 0