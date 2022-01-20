ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BTC TO PKR – Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 20th January 2022

By Newcryptocurrencynews
newcryptocurrencynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBITCOIN: The rate of 1 Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is 7,362,275.34 on Thursday (January 20, 2022). The rate...

newcryptocurrencynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Market chaos stokes fears of ‘Crypto Winter’

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down

Bitcoin has stopped crashing quite so dramatically – but is still continuing to fall.In recent days, the cryptocurrency has been hit by a run of major plunges that have left it down almost 20 per cent over the last week. The drops have been even more significant in other cryptocurrencies: ethereum is down 29 per cent over the same period, for instance, and cardano has dropped almost 34 per cent.On Monday, those dramatic falls have calmed somewhat. Bitcoin is down just 4 per cent over the last 24 hours – relatively stability given the crypto market’s recent troubles.It still means that...
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Slides Below $43,000 Level

The Bitcoin price prediction is now showing signs of market correction as its price moves below $43,000 to touch the low of $42,353. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $47,000, $49,000, $51,000. Support Levels: $39,000, $37,000, $35,000. BTC/USD is currently trading below the $43,000 level as...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Open Market#Pakistani Rupee#Bitcoin Price#Bol News
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Another Test of $44K – $45K Resistance Incoming for BTC?

Similar to the consolidation in May-July 2021, the market is forming a significant supply/demand level in the $40K-$42K range. Aside from the short-term price trend, the mentioned area will be a significant support (or resistance) for long-term price actions. Technical Analysis. Many analysts believe the $40K-$42K zone resembles the $30K-$32K...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Bitcoin price forecast: is BTC worth investing in on January 10?

There has been increased speculation that Bitcoin could reach $100,000 at some point in 2022. More countries are announcing plans to accept BTC as legal tender. All of this can contribute to the growth of the BTC token, even in the short term. Bitcoin BTC/USD is by far one of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin's Price Drop and the Network's Higher Difficulty Squeezes BTC Mining Profits

After Bitcoin’s mining difficulty jumped to the highest value ever at 26.64 trillion, the overall hashrate slumped a hair due to the rise in difficulty and lower bitcoin price. This weekend, Bitcoin’s hashrate is coasting along at 189 exahash per second (EH/s), after dropping to a low of 167 EH/s three days ago. The lower price and difficulty rise has put a squeeze on bitcoin mining profits.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC spikes to $43,500, another lower high set?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD reversed above $41,000 yesterday. Bullish momentum pushed past $42,500 local resistance. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we have seen strong spike higher over the past hours to the $43,500 mark. Likely BTC/USD has peaked and set another lower high from which to continue lower.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC breaks previous low, support found at $41,500?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today. BTC/USD set strong lower low today. Support current found at $41,500. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect a reversal to follow after a strong drop over the last few days. Likely BTC/USD will retrace and look to set another low high later this week as the overall trend has changed back to being bearish.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Fails to Push Above $42,500

Now, the Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC gaining around 0.37% after touching the daily high of $42,620. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) The daily chart reveals that BTC/USD couldn’t break above the previous resistance level of $42,500. Moreover, the Bitcoin (BTC) begins the day off by trending lower toward the $41,200 level inside the channel. However, if the coin slides the support level of $41,000, it may likely hit the critical supports at $37,000, $35,000, and $33,000.
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Establishes A Low At $41,287

The Bitcoin price prediction shows that BTC continues to drop below the moving averages and on top of critical support level of $41,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $46,500, $48,500, $50,500. Support Levels: $37,500, $35,500, $33,500. BTC/USD today touches the daily high of $42,456.41 before...
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC retraces again, ready to reverse above $42,500?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today. BTC/USD peaked below $44,000 yesterday. Support at $42,500 currently tested. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as we expect reversal from the $42,500 support after a very slow retracement. Therefore, BTC/USD has established another higher low and will likely soon begin to push higher again.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy