SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who was taken into custody after a struggle with Springfield police over the weekend died on his way to the hospital, authorities said Monday. Officers found Tymel Bowman, 43, and another man rummaging through trash at a Casey's store on Saturday night. Bowman resisted when police tried to arrest him on a warrant on an outstanding warrant for assault of a police officer, Springfield police said in a news release.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO