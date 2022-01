As policy makers, business leaders, civil society and others gathered in Glasgow in November for the 26th UN Climate Conference (COP26), the world was — and still is — off track to limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees C. By the end of COP26, 151 countries had submitted new climate plans. These plans put the world on track for 2.5 degrees C of warming by the end of the century. Given that the world is already at roughly 1.1 degrees C of warming, such an increase would have disastrous effects. This is particularly true for developing countries, several of which are key apparel production countries.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO