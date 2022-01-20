Tyrese Maxey Talks About The Sixers Hot Streak

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen became a villain in the eyes of the basketball world once again this week after he committed a violent foul on Chicago Bulls fan-favorite Alex Caruso. At the time, Allen received a flagrant 2 foul for the reckless play that resulted in a fractured wrist...
Bulls guard Alex Caruso suffered a right wrist fracture in being flagrantly fouled by Bucks guard Grayson Allen on Friday and will undergo surgery early next week. Caruso will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.
