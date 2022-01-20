ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesse Lingard: Manchester United prefer permanent deal for forward to leave as Newcastle remain interested

SkySports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle are pushing hard to sign Jesse Lingard but have so far been unable to agree a deal with Manchester United. Talks continued into the night as Newcastle tried to...

www.skysports.com

The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham result and five things we learned as Marcus Rashford seals dramatic late win

Marcus Rashford tapped-in a late winner for Manchester United as they beat West Ham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table.The Red Devils were woeful for the majority of the match and struggled to create chances until a late flurry of positive play in the final few moments ended with substitutes Edinson Cavani and Rashford combining to seal three points which strengthen their challenge for a spot in next season’s Champions League.West Ham had defended strongly throughout, reducing United to pot shots from distance in the second-half, until the final couple of minutes of play when their...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ‘monitor Eduardo Camavinga’, Newcastle’s late spree and Dusan Vlahovic update

In a pivotal week, Premier League clubs are looking to push through deals as the transfer window shuts.Tottenham look keen to make moves with Antonio Conte not hiding his dissatisfaction as the club’s inability to strengthen yet, with Dele Alli and Giovani lo Celso both likely to be pushed out the door after being left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. While Arsenal are also in the market for a striker, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic top of their list, though Juventus may move should it emerge that the Viola cannot hold on to the Serbian forward...
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Eddie Howe eying signings to bolster Newcastle’s survival push

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes a successful transfer window is key to the club’s bid to retain their Premier League status.The Magpies gave their survival chances a big lift as Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched them a 1-0 win at Leeds to lift them to within a point of safety.Howe described recent signings Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood as “magnificent” in his side’s second victory of the season and hopes to add more new players before the current window closes.🇸🇦 #NUFC are travelling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia today for a week-long warm weather training camp following yesterday's victory at...
The Independent

Jonjo Shelvey fires Newcastle to second win of the season to boost survival bid

Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched Newcastle a 1-0 win at Leeds as their Premier League survival bid received a major boost.Shelvey curled home the only goal from 20 yards in the 75th minute and Newcastle were rewarded for their lung-busting effort with just their second win of the season.Eddie Howe’s side were under the cosh for long spells at Elland Road but ran themselves ragged to deny Leeds a third straight league victory and climb to within a point of safety with a game in hand on fourth-bottom Norwich.Back-to-back league wins had lifted Leeds nine points clear of the bottom...
blackchronicle.com

Manchester United in talks with Sevilla, Newcastle over Martial, Lingard loans

Manchester United are in talks about loaning Anthony Martial to Sevilla and Jesse Lingard to Newcastle United, sources have told ESPN. Newcastle are waiting to hear if United will sanction a six-month loan move for Lingard. They are willing to pay a fee of more than £5 million to get the deal done but are yet to get the green light from Old Trafford.
The Independent

Marcus Rashford strikes in stoppage time as Man Utd snatch victory over West Ham

Super-sub Marcus Rashford struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Manchester United broke West Ham hearts and lifted the roof off Old Trafford.In the Carabao Cup earlier in the season David Moyes led the Hammers to their first win at the Red Devils since 2007 and he looked set to leave with a potentially vital point in the race for Champions League qualification.But United dug deep and secured victory with virtually the last kick of the game as Edinson Cavani crossed for fellow substitute Rashford to score in front of a rocking Stretford End to seal a 1-0 win.It was a...
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
The Independent

Five players Newcastle are targeting in final week of January transfer window

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad headed for Saudi Arabia at the weekend having breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds.However, while Howe and his staff put the players through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Jeddah, work continued apace behind to scenes to add to the January acquisitions of Kieran Trippier and Chris WoodHere, we take a look at some of the players who could follow the duo to St James’ Park during the final week of the winter window.Sven BotmanThe Magpies made the capture of...
The Independent

David De Gea hopes dramatic win over West Ham can kickstart Man Utd’s season

David De Gea hopes Manchester United’s “unbelievable” stoppage-time winner against top-four rivals West Ham will be the moment that kickstarts their campaign.Long since out of the Premier League title race, the FA Cup and Champions League remain the Red Devils’ only route to silverware having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Saturday’s opponents.That win in September was West Ham’s first at Old Trafford since 2007 and David Moyes was unable to mastermind another memorable triumph at his former club on Saturday afternoon.Ralf Rangnick’s side looked comfortable for the most part but it took a last-gasp strike from substitute...
AFP

Man City held by Southampton, Rashford lifts Man Utd into fourth

Aymeric Laporte spared Manchester City's blushes as the Premier League leaders were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton, while Manchester United moved into fourth place after Marcus Rashford's last-gasp goal sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham on Saturday. Ferguson was unbeaten in three matches as caretaker boss against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal before Carlo Ancelotti took charge just over two years ago.
The Independent

The 10 minutes that turned Anthony Martial into a Manchester United player again

With eight minutes plus stoppage time remaining and Manchester United still searching for a winner against West Ham, some jeers could be heard when Mason Greenwood’s number flashed up. It was not the first time that Old Trafford has registered its displeasure with Greenwood’s removal recently. The same happened in the defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. This time was different, though. It was not so much about the player coming off as the one coming on.Anthony Martial had not played a single minute under Ralf Rangnick at that point. A week earlier, he had been absent from the match day squad...
