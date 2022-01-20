ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle Near Elverta

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A deadly crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle is under investigation in Sacramento County.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, a pedestrian was walking along Elverta Road near 16 Street when he was hit by a car. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to the CHP.

The driver cooperated with the CHP investigation.

Thick fog throughout the Sacramento region has, at times, led to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s unknown if that played a factor in this incident.

