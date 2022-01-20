Texas Has Cheapest Gas Price Average In US; As Rising Crude Oil Costs Lead To Higher Pump Prices

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — According to AAA, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is four cents more than it was on this day last week and 84-cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.35 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon.

Drivers filling up their tanks in Dallas are paying an average $2.97 for a gallon of unleaded. Folks in Arlington and Fort Worth will have to cough up a penny more — with gasoline costing $2.98 a gallon there.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.32.

The outlook for gasoline demand remains strong and that optimism continues to drive crude oil markets higher. In addition, market analysts are predicting tighter gasoline supplies after a fire on a key oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey occurred on Tuesday along with rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

“The bottom line for the consumer is that market optimism for crude and gasoline demand remains robust, and, therefore, AAA anticipates climbing gasoline prices in the short term,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel: