Grapevine, TX

23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead After Crash On State Highway 114 In Grapevine

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 3 days ago
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

At 10:45 p.m. on January 19, a man was driving near westbound SH-114 and Texan Trail when he saw a motorcycle on the grass. He stopped to check on the rider and called 911.

The rider was unresponsive and medics pronounced the his death at 10:58 p.m.

Officers noted skid marks on the road leading to the curb where the motorcycle crashed, along with a downed highway sign.

Investigators said they believe speed was a factor. The victim is a 23-year-old man from Grapevine. The medical examiner will release his name after notifying next of kin.

