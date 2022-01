UPDATE: New York State Police credit tips from the public in apprehending a suspect seen on video at a Bainbridge laundromat stealing a wallet. State Police had said they were looking for a man who swiped a wallet containing cash and credit cards from a New Berlin laundromat just before the holidays. Authorities released photos of the thin, white man with scruffy facial hair seen on surveillance film at the business on West Main Street in the village on November 20 when the wallet was taken.

BAINBRIDGE, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO