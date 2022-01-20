SEC rejects proposed spot Bitcoin ETF from First Trust and SkyBridge

BlackRock's iShares filed Friday to create a new "blockchain and tech ETF" that will track the performance of an index that follows companies working in this area. According to the filing, the ETF will track the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Index. At press time, concrete information about the components of that index could not be identified, but according to the iShares filing, component companies will include "(a) cryptocurrency mining, (b) cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, or (c) crypto-mining systems." Presumably, this means that firms like crypto exchange Coinbase and an array of publicly traded miners are likely to be included.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO