SEC rejects proposed spot Bitcoin ETF from First Trust and SkyBridge

By Michael McSweeney
theblockcrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Securities and Exchange Commission has shot down another spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposal, this time from First Trust and SkyBridge Capital. As previously reported, First Advisors and the Anthony...

www.theblockcrypto.com

Related
CNBC

MicroStrategy shares drop on bitcoin's slide, SEC rejection of company's crypto accounting

Shares of MicroStrategy tumbled 17.8% Friday afternoon after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly rejected the company's bitcoin accounting strategy. The business-intelligence software company's stock had been falling in tandem with the price of bitcoin, which dropped more than 10% Friday to its lowest point since August. MicroStrategy shares are down 24.7% for the week.
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Grayscale taps Bloomberg for Future of Finance Index launch amid ETF push

Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest crypto asset manager, and Bloomberg have partnered to launch a new digital assets-based index. Dubbed the Bloomberg Grayscale Future of Finance Index (BGFOF), it tracks 22 companies associated with several crypto-linked equities as well other firms in the broader fintech space, according to a press statement released Wednesday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Investing in Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been one of the most exciting investments of the 2000s. One Bitcoin was worthless when it launched in 2009, but each coin is worth the equivalent of tens of thousands of dollars today. The blockchain technology that underpins the original digital currency has spawned thousands of altcoins and decentralized finance applications along the way, with the most successful being Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH). It's no wonder so many investors want to stash their money in Bitcoin.
STOCKS
digitalinformationworld.com

The potential value of Bitcoin ETFs

One of the latest developments in ETFs is the possibility of one backed by the original cryptocurrency. It’s worth noting that Bitcoin investing is nowhere near as common or popular as crypto enthusiasts might have you believe. That’s partially because of the abstract value of Bitcoin and similar crypto coins, but it’s also because investing in Bitcoin can be pretty tricky if you don’t know where to start.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s Why a Spot Bitcoin ETF is Coming This Year, According to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan is optimistic that federal regulators will finally green-light a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) this year. In a new interview on CNBC’s ETF Edge, Hougan says that in terms of fraud risks, there is no material difference between the flagship cryptocurrency and other commodities to warrant the disapproval of Bitcoin ETFs.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

First Web3 ETF is set to debut from Simplify Asset Management

Simplify Asset Management has filed an application on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the Simplify Volt Web3 ETF. The fund will also trade under the ticker symbol “WIII” and provide investors exposure to Web3 companies. Web3 is a new concept of the world wide...
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Sygnum Bank ’22 Outlook: tipping point for institutional crypto adoption

Sygnum Bank’s Digital Asset Outlook 2022 report analyses the developments that shaped the crypto industry in 2021, and lays out Sygnum’s strategic outlook for the market and its key sectors and trends for the year ahead. Read the full report here – key takeaways include:. A tipping...
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

2021 Bitcoin Mining Case Study - Outperforming Bitcoin with Blockware Solutions

As Bitcoin continues exponentially growing, it is difficult to find investment strategies that can outperform Bitcoin itself. In this example historical case study, Bitcoin mining with Blockware Solutions was a potential way to accelerate the returns of investing in Bitcoin in 2021. All data in this case study was sourced publicly from The Hash Rate Index (historical rig prices) and Glassnode (Bitcoin price and network difficulty).
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Is First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) provides investors broad exposure to the Energy ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

BlackRock files for ETF to track performance of blockchain and crypto company-focused index

BlackRock's iShares filed Friday to create a new "blockchain and tech ETF" that will track the performance of an index that follows companies working in this area. According to the filing, the ETF will track the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Index. At press time, concrete information about the components of that index could not be identified, but according to the iShares filing, component companies will include "(a) cryptocurrency mining, (b) cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, or (c) crypto-mining systems." Presumably, this means that firms like crypto exchange Coinbase and an array of publicly traded miners are likely to be included.
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Gemini acquires crypto trading platform in push to offer prime services

Crypto exchange Gemini continues to put to work its war-chest of capital, acquiring trading platform Omniex to offer more institutional services to its clientele. In a press release shared Wednesday, the New York-based firm said that it acquired Omniex to launch Gemini Prime, a new prime brokerage. The firm plans to integrate Omniex with its existing custody offering and over-the-counter trading services. While Gemini has provided services to large investors for several years with custody and OTC, the acquisition will allow it to provide clients with more complex trading tools and access to external liquidity sources.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Pantera's new venture fund sees $1 billion in total commitments

Pantera, a crypto investment firm, is preparing to raise more than $1 billion for a new venture fund, according to an email distributed on Tuesday. The firm — which has backed crypto projects and companies ranging from the likes of Bakkt and 1inch — is one of the longest operating funds in the digital asset space, investing in crypto tokens and equity since 2013.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

Elliptic is developing a new blockchain data product for institutional crypto traders

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic announced Monday that it is developing a new data product focused on institutional crypto traders. To that end, Elliptic has set up a new "market intelligence unit," headed by its co-founder James Smith. The unit, Elliptic's second business line after its primary blockchain analytics offering, will offer on-chain data to crypto traders.
MARKETS

