A whole bunch of new dates appear to have been added to Game Pass on PC. The Microsoft Store on PC now appears to be showing leave dates for many games on Game Pass. The leave dates have not been confirmed by Microsoft but based on what we know about other games that have left the service, many of the dates certainly seem plausible. The dates are now showing because of the 20% discount that Game Pass subscribers get if they purchase a Game Pass game. The discount for some games is now showing as “20% off through XX/XX/XXXX” with the dates all being different. Control, for example, shows as “20% off 14 days remaining”. Meaning the game is due to leave the service on February 1. As these dates are only viewable for Game Pass on PC, it isn’t clear if the games will also be leaving Xbox consoles at the same time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO