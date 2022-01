It will be mainly cloudy and cooler for your Thursday. We kept the southwesterly winds this morning, but they are beginning to shift more out of the north this afternoon. There are some signs the skies will clear for a short period of time this afternoon allowing our highs to reach the mid to upper 40s. Other than a few light showers in our southwestern sections of the Tri-State we are going to stay dry and a few degrees above normal. Increasing cloud cover will be likely tonight while remaining on the dry side. Northerly winds will take over and drop our temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Like the past few mornings, you should expect it to feel a few degrees cooler due to the wind chill factor.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO