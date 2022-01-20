Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

Jack (Rick Glassman) is stuck. On the new Amazon show , Jack is grappling with a workplace that doesn't understand him, roommates that he doesn't particularly like, and a father that he struggles to communicate with successfully. In a world set up to cater to neurotypical people, Jack finds that his autism can make relationships more complex to navigate. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Glassman, who is on the autism spectrum, explained that this was deeply relatable to him. "When I was a kid, in real life, I had a lot of obstacles with seeing different therapists, different medications, having to go to special classes, having to go to special schools," Glassman revealed. "I hated it, because I was embarrassed and I didn't want my friends to know where I was, et cetera."

