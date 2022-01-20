ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

conwaydailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack wants to be able to support himself. Violet wants a boyfriend. Harrison could use a friend, but not if it means going outside. These roomies in their 20s are all autistic, impressively and authentically played by actors who identify as being on the spectrum. Each experiences hope, heartbreak and high...

www.conwaydailysun.com

The Independent

Review: Mellencamp album reflects on life and wasted time

“Strictly a One-Eyed Jack," John Mellencamp (Republic Records)John Mellencamp‘s latest studio album, “Strictly a One-Eyed Jack,” is a work of deep reflection. Over the course of 12 new tunes, Mellencamp sings in a raspy sing-song voice mixing blues, folk, and rock in an audio thread of reflections on the past, the future, sadness, and in many cases, some regret. The highlight of the album is the duet with fellow rock legend Bruce Springsteen on “Wasted Days,” a song that offers the life lessons of Mellencamp classics like his 1982 smash hit "Jack and Diane.” But instead of the warnings to...
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘As We See It’: TV Review

Nobody illustrates the precariousness of sentimental TV better than Jason Katims, perhaps because nobody does it better. When Katims is on his game — Friday Night Lights, Parenthood — the veteran of the Edward Zwick/Marshall Herskovitz school makes shows that earn every laugh and every jerked tear. When Katims is off — Fox’s dismal Almost Family, the first half of the short-lived Rise on NBC — the results can be excruciating. After recent detours — Almost Family still makes me angry — Katims is back on solid footing with his new Amazon half-hour As We See It, based on the Israeli format....
TV SERIES
conwaydailysun.com

‘Ozark’ Returns, ‘As We See It’ on Prime Video, ‘Blue Bloods’ Confessional Crisis, ‘Fraggle Rock’

It’s the beginning of the end for Netflix’s signature drama Ozark, with the first half of its final season. Jason Katims (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood) presents As We See It, a moving dramedy about three young roommates on the spectrum. Blue Bloods tackles a case complicated by the church’s confessional seal. Apple TV+ brings back Jim Henson’s beloved Fraggle Rock characters in a new series.
TV SERIES
homenewshere.com

Roush Review: HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ Is Highly Polished Entertainment

There goes the neighborhood. That’s how haughty widow Agnes van Rhijn (the marvelous Christine Baranski), ensconced in her Fifth Avenue mausoleum of a mansion, regards the unwelcome arrival across the street of the nouveau riche Russells in their spectacular new palace. George (Morgan Spector) is a ruthless railroad magnate, and wife Bertha (The Leftovers’ crisp Carrie Coon) doesn’t even try to hide her desire to enter the highest ranks of elite society: “Why shouldn’t we be members? I’m tired of letting all those dull and stupid women dictate the way we live our lives.”
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Bout That Life - Review

This episode wasn’t quite at the level I’ve grown used to seeing. It wasn’t bad just more predictable than usual. The wife of a rapper, Dilemma, who confessed to murder. After an aspiring rapper uploads a song containing unreleased details to the murder of Dre Bids, the man Dilemma confessed to killing, his wife, Deidre Blickman, asks Robyn to get to the truth.
TV & VIDEOS
Middletown Press

Jason Katims’ ‘As We See It’ Handles Neurodiverse Stories With Gentle Care: TV Review

With “ ,” creator Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) has clear objectives: to let people on the autism spectrum be at the centers of their own stories, and to tell those stories with the kind of care they’re otherwise rarely afforded on TV. Whereas a comedy like Josh Thomas’ “Everything’s Going to Be Okay” — which also gave people with autism the spotlight — largely focused on the intersection between the absurd and sublime, . It’s a lot to ask of a show to handle all the above with both sensitivity and a clear eye for narrative, but Katims and company continually find a way to thread this particularly tricky needle.
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

After Life: Season 3 REVIEW – After After Life

The third (and final) season of Ricky Gervais’ After Life again stars Gervais as lead character Tony, as he wanders through an existence of emptiness following the death of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman). Overwhelmed by grief, we saw Tony reach the depths of despair in the first two...
TV SERIES
conwaydailysun.com

‘Outlander,’ ‘Sanditon’ & More Period Dramas We’re Looking Forward to in 2022

It’s hard to deny the charms of period dramas on TV and in 2022 there are more than a few to keep viewers occupied with the arrivals of returning favorites and new shows. Whether it’s Starz‘s megahit Outlander, PBS Masterpiece‘s saved Sanditon, or Netflix‘s streamable guilty pleasure Bridgerton, there’s something for everyone. Below, we’re taking a peek at some of our most anticipated period dramas of 2022 including The Gilded Age, HBO‘s forthcoming title from Downton Abbey‘s creator Julian Fellowes.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Sue Ann Pien Brings Autism Representation to the Screen in Amazon’s ‘As We See It’

After years of commercial work and background parts, Sue Ann Pien takes on the first major lead role of her career in Jason Katims’ new Amazon series As We See It, following three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum. She stars as Violet, who works a fast food job while dreaming of having her first boyfriend and navigating a complicated relationship with her brother Van, played by Chris Pang.  “The first time I read the script, I actually cried. One, I had never seen a character like Violet and, two, I knew exactly who she was; it was like Jason wrote...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Amy Poehler Directs A Touching Documentary Portrait Of ‘Lucy And Desi’

Apparently it is the season to celebrate the iconic marriage and professional relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed a penetrating, funny, revealing, and ultimately moving film, Being The Ricardos which covers a lot of ground in the Lucy/Desi world using dramatic license to place several real events in their lives all in the course of one week of production on I Love Lucy. Although starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic pair, it felt quite real and actually was as you discover watching Amy Poehler’s marvelous love letter to their lives and times in Lucy And Desi, which like Ricardos will be...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

As We See It Showrunner On Casting ‘Authentically’ To Explore Characters On Autism Spectrum Within Amazon Series

A blemish in the world of Hollywood that has continued to not only remain, but be celebrated in the wrong ways is how neurodiversity is depicted in movies and television. When it comes to people on the autism spectrum, not only is this rarely touched upon in the media, it’s hard to find honest depictions of their experiences. But one of the best new Amazon Prime shows to binge is As We See It, which not only follows three young people on the spectrum, but also casts its stars with intention.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Joe Mantegna and Rick Glassman Bring a Complicated Family Dynamic to Life in 'As We See It' (Exclusive)

Jack (Rick Glassman) is stuck. On the new Amazon show , Jack is grappling with a workplace that doesn't understand him, roommates that he doesn't particularly like, and a father that he struggles to communicate with successfully. In a world set up to cater to neurotypical people, Jack finds that his autism can make relationships more complex to navigate. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Glassman, who is on the autism spectrum, explained that this was deeply relatable to him. "When I was a kid, in real life, I had a lot of obstacles with seeing different therapists, different medications, having to go to special classes, having to go to special schools," Glassman revealed. "I hated it, because I was embarrassed and I didn't want my friends to know where I was, et cetera."
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Amy Poehler on What She Learned About Lucille Ball Directing Doc ‘Lucy and Desi’

The documentary Lucy and Desi chronicles the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball and her relationship with Desi Arnaz. The film, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 22 before heading to Amazon on March 4, also marks Amy Poehler’s first foray into the documentary directing space. Poehler has directed features before, including Netflix’s Wine Country, as well as episodes of her TV show Parks and Recreation. But when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress-writer-producer-director says she’s always had respect for the documentary as a separate art form. Digging into the life and relationship of Ball and...
MOVIES
conwaydailysun.com

Jensen Ackles Says He Was ‘Picked On’ By Jessica Alba on ‘Dark Angel’

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles has been opening up about his time on the Fox sci-fi drama Dark Angel and claims that lead star Jessica Alba “had it out for him.”. Ackles spoke about the series on a recent edition of the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. When asked if Alba was “cool to work with,” the Emmy-winning actor bluntly responded, “No. She was horrible,” adding that he’s “told this to her face.”
CELEBRITIES
conwaydailysun.com

‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Axed by MTV After 2 Seasons

MTV will not be moving ahead with a third season of The Hills: New Beginnings, the reality show sequel to one of the network’s most iconic series. As first reported by Deadline, the reality TV reboot has been canceled after two seasons. However, the publication notes that future series and formats based on the IP are still possible, and the previous seasons of The Hills will still be available to watch on Paramount+.
TV SERIES

