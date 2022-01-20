Where Do Salespeople Fit in the Digital World?

The question of how technology shapes us, and is shaped by us, is complex. For some, this includes issues related to the interplay between technology and our individual mental health and psychological states. For others, the concerns center on access, digital and technical literacy, algorithmic bias, and trust. Coupled with a global pandemic and a social reckoning over the country’s racist history, these elements are now front and center as researchers and the general public, alike, critique our digital experiences. Our culture’s dependency on technology to work, eat, learn, govern, be entertained, and stay in touch underscores that digitally mediated experiences already profoundly shape our understanding of what it means to be human.
