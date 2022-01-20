ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roush Review: Life on the Spectrum ‘As We See It’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Brenham Banner-Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack wants to be able to support himself. Violet wants a boyfriend. Harrison could use a friend, but not if it means going outside. These roomies in their 20s are all autistic, impressively and authentically played by actors who identify as being on the spectrum. Each experiences hope, heartbreak and high...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘As We See It’: TV Review

Nobody illustrates the precariousness of sentimental TV better than Jason Katims, perhaps because nobody does it better. When Katims is on his game — Friday Night Lights, Parenthood — the veteran of the Edward Zwick/Marshall Herskovitz school makes shows that earn every laugh and every jerked tear. When Katims is off — Fox’s dismal Almost Family, the first half of the short-lived Rise on NBC — the results can be excruciating. After recent detours — Almost Family still makes me angry — Katims is back on solid footing with his new Amazon half-hour As We See It, based on the Israeli format....
newmilfordspectrum.com

'As We See It' portrays young adulthood on autism spectrum

NEW YORK (AP) — Some TV characters have lofty goals. They want to find a soul mate, a fulfilling career or their place in the world. Then there's Harrison. When we first meet him, he just hopes to walk to the coffee shop alone. Harrison — played by Albert...
Goldsboro News-Argus

Roush Review: Sobering Up With a ‘Single Drunk Female’

“I miss being a drunk. There was a lot less accountability,” moans Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) on her ninth “very boring and miserable” day of sobriety. Such is life for a recovering Single Drunk Female, Freeform’s raw yet wry character study of a 28-year-old who learns to define herself by something other than her alcohol intake. No one said it would be easy—and as an on-screen “sobriety calculator” ticks off the long and often painful days, this dramedy from creator Simone Finch and executive producer Jenni Konner (Girls) finds flashes of humor and even glimmers of hope in Sam’s rough journey.
Beach Beacon

Movie review: See for Me

It’s only a short stroll from the classic damsel-in-distress trope to the 20th century helpless-girl-against-the-odds variation. The former dates back centuries to Medieval tales that reflect the chivalric code and its corollary regarding the knight’s duty to offer protection to women. The latter is a more deliberate objectification of women that often — in its most exploitative form — implies that women serve no purpose beyond their role as victims who must be saved from recurring peril.
Middletown Press

Jason Katims’ ‘As We See It’ Handles Neurodiverse Stories With Gentle Care: TV Review

With “ ,” creator Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”) has clear objectives: to let people on the autism spectrum be at the centers of their own stories, and to tell those stories with the kind of care they’re otherwise rarely afforded on TV. Whereas a comedy like Josh Thomas’ “Everything’s Going to Be Okay” — which also gave people with autism the spotlight — largely focused on the intersection between the absurd and sublime, . It’s a lot to ask of a show to handle all the above with both sensitivity and a clear eye for narrative, but Katims and company continually find a way to thread this particularly tricky needle.
culturedvultures.com

After Life: Season 3 REVIEW – After After Life

The third (and final) season of Ricky Gervais’ After Life again stars Gervais as lead character Tony, as he wanders through an existence of emptiness following the death of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman). Overwhelmed by grief, we saw Tony reach the depths of despair in the first two...
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Sue Ann Pien Brings Autism Representation to the Screen in Amazon’s ‘As We See It’

After years of commercial work and background parts, Sue Ann Pien takes on the first major lead role of her career in Jason Katims’ new Amazon series As We See It, following three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum. She stars as Violet, who works a fast food job while dreaming of having her first boyfriend and navigating a complicated relationship with her brother Van, played by Chris Pang.  “The first time I read the script, I actually cried. One, I had never seen a character like Violet and, two, I knew exactly who she was; it was like Jason wrote...
Cinema Blend

As We See It Showrunner On Casting ‘Authentically’ To Explore Characters On Autism Spectrum Within Amazon Series

A blemish in the world of Hollywood that has continued to not only remain, but be celebrated in the wrong ways is how neurodiversity is depicted in movies and television. When it comes to people on the autism spectrum, not only is this rarely touched upon in the media, it’s hard to find honest depictions of their experiences. But one of the best new Amazon Prime shows to binge is As We See It, which not only follows three young people on the spectrum, but also casts its stars with intention.
Popculture

Joe Mantegna and Rick Glassman Bring a Complicated Family Dynamic to Life in 'As We See It' (Exclusive)

Jack (Rick Glassman) is stuck. On the new Amazon show , Jack is grappling with a workplace that doesn't understand him, roommates that he doesn't particularly like, and a father that he struggles to communicate with successfully. In a world set up to cater to neurotypical people, Jack finds that his autism can make relationships more complex to navigate. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Glassman, who is on the autism spectrum, explained that this was deeply relatable to him. "When I was a kid, in real life, I had a lot of obstacles with seeing different therapists, different medications, having to go to special classes, having to go to special schools," Glassman revealed. "I hated it, because I was embarrassed and I didn't want my friends to know where I was, et cetera."
TVGuide.com

Here's an Exclusive Clip From As We See It, New Amazon Series About Roommates on Autism Spectrum

The dramedy was created by Friday Night Lights and Parenthood's Jason Katims. , from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims, follows three roommates in their 20s who are on the autism spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) don't always love living together and participating in regular goal-setting sessions hosted by their aide, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). But their bond grows stronger as they learn to cohabitate while each taking steps toward their goals, which include keeping a job, exercising, and, in Violet's case, finding a boyfriend ASAP. Warm and tender, As We See It focuses on how the three characters bounce back from setbacks and build resilience along the way. The series premieres Friday on Prime Video.
homenewshere.com

Roush Review: HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’ Is Highly Polished Entertainment

There goes the neighborhood. That’s how haughty widow Agnes van Rhijn (the marvelous Christine Baranski), ensconced in her Fifth Avenue mausoleum of a mansion, regards the unwelcome arrival across the street of the nouveau riche Russells in their spectacular new palace. George (Morgan Spector) is a ruthless railroad magnate, and wife Bertha (The Leftovers’ crisp Carrie Coon) doesn’t even try to hide her desire to enter the highest ranks of elite society: “Why shouldn’t we be members? I’m tired of letting all those dull and stupid women dictate the way we live our lives.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Sundance Review: Amy Poehler Directs A Touching Documentary Portrait Of ‘Lucy And Desi’

Apparently it is the season to celebrate the iconic marriage and professional relationship of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed a penetrating, funny, revealing, and ultimately moving film, Being The Ricardos which covers a lot of ground in the Lucy/Desi world using dramatic license to place several real events in their lives all in the course of one week of production on I Love Lucy. Although starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as the iconic pair, it felt quite real and actually was as you discover watching Amy Poehler’s marvelous love letter to their lives and times in Lucy And Desi, which like Ricardos will be...
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: Brad Pitt’s Kids Don’t Like The Weeknd? Maddox And Pax Reportedly Think Singer’s Creepy

Angelina Jolie's children allegedly want her to date Jonny Lee Miller, not The Weeknd. Angelina Jolie is still single after all these years. The actress previously admitted that it’s challenging to date her because of all her dating requirements. As such, Jolie has opted to focus on her children and her career since her split from Brad Pitt.
CELEBRITIES

