Why These Four Pairs Didn't Return to Amazing Race After Covid Shutdown

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne pair suffered a "devastating" loss days after returning to restart the race. "The Amazing Race" was forced to shut down production after the third leg of Season 33 way back in February 2020, as a precaution to the first surge of coronavirus cases around the globe. On Wednesday night's episode,...

toofab.com

Distractify

Why Didn't "Hometown Heroes" Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone Return to 'The Amazing Race'?

After a very long hiatus, audiences were thrilled when the hit reality competition show The Amazing Race finally returned for Season 33. At the beginning of the season, 11 teams were taking part to race around the world for a chance to win the $1 million cash prize. From famous YouTubers to married couples, twin sisters, father-daughter duos, and friends of 24 years, the cast of Season 33 included all kinds of people from all over the United States.
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Loses Another Anchor From the Studio Amid COVID Absences

Good Morning America is down another anchor in the studio this week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country. Anchor Robin Roberts shared that she had tested positive for the virus just hours after co-star Amy Robach announced her own positive test. Roberts, who didn't appear in the studio this week, took to Twitter to share the latest on her health.
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Unfollows Jennie Nguyen For Facebook Posts; Crystal Asked Tiffany Moon To Unfollow Jennie Too

For being the new kids on the Bravo block, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City sure know how to give us plenty to talk about. When the Erika Jayne fiasco occurred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies collectively lost their minds about it and nothing else (understandably). However, Jen Shah’s arrest is just […] The post Crystal Kung Minkoff Unfollows Jennie Nguyen For Facebook Posts; Crystal Asked Tiffany Moon To Unfollow Jennie Too appeared first on Reality Tea.
cartermatt.com

The Amazing Race 33 episode 4 sneak peek: Who is not returning?

Episode 4 will arrive on CBS this Wednesday and within that, you’ll get a clear picture of what the race looks like for the rest of the season. Suffice it to say, it’s not going to be the same show in a lot of ways from the first three legs.
realitytitbit.com

What teams did not return to The Amazing Race 33?

Airing on CBS and Paramount+ in 2022, The Amazing Race is back for its 33rd season. There’s a $1m prize at stake and 11 teams wanting to win it. The teams of two have to race against each other to make it to locations around the world first. The...
cartermatt.com

The Amazing Race season 33: Surprise replacements ahead after shutdown!

Tonight, The Amazing Race season 33 episode 3 found itself with a tremendous challenge: Having to announce a production shutdown. This season started to film in early 2020 at the start of the global pandemic and because of this, there was an immense challenge: How do you tell the teams? How do you sort all of this out?
cartermatt.com

The Amazing Race season 33 episode 4 preview: After the pandemic delay

Next week’s The Amazing Race season 33 episode 4 is going to be one of the strangest hours that we’ve ever seen in the history of the show, let alone the most surreal. We’ll be honest: When filming shut down in early 2020 due to the global pandemic, we wondered if CBS was going to cancel the show outright. Yet, they eventually found a way to get back to it, as new episodes were filmed this past fall. The production was lucky to find a window in order to make things work!
Primetimer

Cheer Somersaults Back to Netflix, COVID Shuts Down The Amazing Race

Two years after it became a smash hit, Cheer returns to Netflix for a second season that examines the price of viral fame. Season 2 sees the Navarro Cheer Team preparing for another daunting trip to Daytona, but this year they'll have to overcome new challenges, including a powerful routine from rival Trinity Valley Community College.
Reality Tea

Marysol Patton Says Nicole Martin Is The Most Two-Faced And The Biggest Gossip On Real Housewives Of Miami

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Miami is giving us everything- fiery drama, relationship issues, and a tropical vibe. The show, which is airing on Peacock, brought back some RHOM vets and added some newbies. Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, and Alexia Echevarria returned as full-time cast members. Alexia’s bestie Marysol Patton and Adriana de Moura […] The post Marysol Patton Says Nicole Martin Is The Most Two-Faced And The Biggest Gossip On Real Housewives Of Miami appeared first on Reality Tea.
CinemaBlend

Michael Weatherly's Bull Co-Star Shares Thoughts After News That The CBS Show Is Ending

Michael Weatherly made some big news recently when he announced that he was leaving CBS’ Bull after six seasons, quickly followed by the news that the show itself would end as of the 2021-2022 TV season. This means there’s only a limited number of episodes left for fans before saying the big goodbye to these characters, and actress Geneva Carr has shared her thoughts about the end of an era for her with the upcoming conclusion of Bull.
cartermatt.com

The Amazing Race 33 episode 4 video: Phil Keoghan on returning teams

Tomorrow night, The Amazing Race 33 is going to be back with episode 4, and it’s going to feel both similar and different at the same time. First things first, let’s map out what will be relatively similar to what you’ve seen in the past: International travel. The fundamental premise of the series remains the same, as teams of two will compete in challenges from one country to the next. A number of familiar Race elements, like Roadblocks and Detours, will probably still be included.
Syracuse.com

Buffalo singing cops eliminated again on ‘The Amazing Race’ after historic twist

A pair of “singing cops” from Western New York have been eliminated for the second time on “The Amazing Race” after a rare, historic twist. Buffalo Police Officers Armonde “Moe” Badger and Michael Norwood Jr., known as the Buffalo singing cops, were first to be eliminated on the season 33 premiere earlier this month, in an episode shot in February 2020. They got a chance at redemption because filming was paused for 19 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing drastic changes at the reality TV competition.
cartermatt.com

The Amazing Race 33 episode 4: Why did Taylor & Isaiah leave the show?

Why did Taylor & Isaiah leave The Amazing Race 33 prior to the start of episode 4? We know this is a question a lot of people have. Of course, before we dive into anything more here, it’s important to get into the context of it all. Tonight’s episode filmed 19 months after the conclusion of episode 3 and because of that, so much changed in the world and the lives of these racers. It’s not easy to go back out on a trip around the world when you’ve already left your life once to do. That’s without even thinking about having to come back during a global pandemic; as great as the race is, we can’t blame any team who opted to sit the relaunch out. There are four teams that did it, and Taylor & Isaiah’s departure is sad because they had a TON of potential. They’re athletic, smart, and know each other extremely well.
