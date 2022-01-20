ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Oath Keepers stockpiled 30 days of supplies, rifles ahead of Jan. 6

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Rebecca Beitsch
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziZwR_0dqxopsu00

( The Hill ) – Ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the far-right group the Oath Keepers stockpiled a massive amount of weapons and ammunition and enough supplies to last 30 days, according to new court filings from the government.

The organization had amassed all of this gear and stored it in a Virginia hotel as part of a “quick reaction force” should its members need backup as they stormed the Capitol.

The Wednesday filing shows the extent to which the group was prepared for a lengthy fight surrounding the certification of President Biden ’s electoral victory.

The memo from the government shows Oath Keeper members “wheel[ing] in bags and large bins of weapons, ammunition, and essential supplies to last 30 days,” staging their efforts from a Comfort Inn.

The Wednesday filing seeks to keep Edward Vallejo in federal custody while he awaits trial. Vallejo was indicted alongside Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes, with the two men facing seditious conspiracy charges .

The Oath Keepers who entered the Capitol last year never needed to call Vallejo for backup, but the memo notes that he attempted to launch a drone for surveillance and “recon use.”

“That Vallejo’s co-conspirators did not activate him on January 6 does not mitigate his dangerousness. Vallejo traveled across the country and staged himself near the congressional proceedings ready to transport firearms and equipment into the nation’s capital. That is what makes him a danger,” lawyers for the government wrote in the filing.

“And there is no evidence that he has renounced violence or that he no longer believes in the necessity of guerrilla warfare after January 6.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

For Oath Keepers and founder, Jan. 6 was weeks in the making

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two days after the election on Nov. 3, 2020, the Oath Keepers were already convinced that victory had been stolen from President Donald Trump and members of the far-right militia group were making plans to march on the U.S. Capitol. “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war,” the group’s […]
U.S. POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced 41 years to life for murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–A judge sentenced a man convicted of murder to 41 years to life in prison. In July of 2020, Jaylon Walker, 24, shot Devontay Stanton, 23, who later died from his injuries. Walker was arrested the next month in connection with the shooting.  Walker was convicted of a list of felonies in Dec. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Romesentinel.com

11 Oath Keepers charged in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the year since...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Daily Mail

PICTURED: The moment Oath Keepers wheeled in weapons, ammunition and 'essential supplies to last 30 days' at a hotel SEVEN miles from the Capitol on Jan. 6 with one member telling another 'just say the word'

Federal prosecutors have released photos of a member of the Oath Keepers wheeling in bins of weapons, ammunitions and supplies to a hotel just outside of Washington, DC, the day before the January 6 riot. Edward Vallejo, 63, helped coordinate the far-right militia's 'quick reaction forces,' which was ready to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#America First
americanmilitarynews.com

Kyle Rittenhouse is heading back to the courtroom

Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men in self-defense during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, is seeking the return of his AR-15 and other property that was seized by law enforcement following his arrest. Mark Richards, Rittenhouse’s attorney, filed a motion with the Kenosha County Circuit Court on...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Associated Press

University revokes honorary degrees for Giuliani and Flynn

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is revoking honorary degrees bestowed upon two once-prominent advisers to former President Donald Trump: retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani. The university’s board of trustees voted Friday to revoke the degrees following...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Neo-Nazi terror cell was ‘trying to equip themselves with the means for violent action’, court told

A neo-Nazi terrorist cell was “trying to equip themselves with the means for violent action”, a court has heard.Three men and a woman are on trial at Sheffield Crown Court for alleged terrorist activity over the first four months of last year.Samuel Whibley, 29, Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 31, and his girlfriend Stacey Salmon, 29, deny a total of 15 terror and firearm charges.In the Keighley home shared by couple Hall and Salmon, police found an improvised explosive device, homemade explosive substances, chemicals and parts of a 3D-printed handgun. Jurors were told that notes on how to manufacture gunpowder...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Snowy Monday: Second round of snow on its way

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fast-moving Alberta Clipper brought a midday burst of snow, brisk southwest winds, and created slippery roads compounded by cold pavement temperatures. The snow has tapered to flurries in central Ohio, with accumulations of 1-3 inches. The Columbus snowfall averaged around 2 inches, with more to the north from Kenton to Marion […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Baby dies after being in the care of a babysitter

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH)–A central Ohio mother is desperate to find out what led to her toddler’s death. Graclynn Young was 15-months-old when she died in the hospital in August, after spending the afternoon at a babysitter’s house in Coshocton. Investigators with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office say they are running into roadblocks, while information that […]
COSHOCTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy