ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

01_20_22 Surprise Guest on MNE and Caller Talks Rumble

By Your Financial Editor
wfmd.com
 3 days ago

Bob and Ryan were joined by...

www.wfmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

This Surprise Righteous Gemstones Guest Star Has Us Praising the Lord

Watch: "The Righteous Gemstones" Stars Dish on Season Two. Joe Jonas is back to his acting ways. In the season two premiere of The Righteous Gemstones, the Jonas Brothers singer made a cameo, singing and line dancing alongside stars Danny McBride, Cassidy Freeman, Eric André and Jessica Lowe in episode two, titled "After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come."
TV & VIDEOS
trekmovie.com

60+ Star Trek Guests Slated For Six-Hour Trek Talks Live Charity Telethon

This Saturday, January 15th, Roddenberry Podcasts and the Trek Geeks Podcast Network is hosting a very special, star studded, six-hour Trek Talks charity telethon streamed live on YouTube. With COVID keeping us apart, this event promises to be a fun-filled evening that almost (but not quite) makes up for the lack of conventions for the last two years. Plus, it’s for a good cause. The event will raise money, in a Jerry Lewis-style telethon, for the Hollywood Food Coalition, which has been providing hot meals and other resources for those in need seven nights a week for 35 years.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
TVLine

Betty White's Final Message to Fans Is a Sweet, Heartfelt One — Watch Video

This time, Betty White is thanking you for being a friend. A video posted to the late actress’ Instagram account on Friday captures her final message to fans: “I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” White says to the camera. “Thank you so much and stick around.” As explained in the caption, the video was filmed with the intent of posting on Jan. 17, which would have been White’s 100th birthday. She died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. “As we continue to see number coming in from all over the world,...
CELEBRITIES
Tell-Tale TV

Black-ish Cast and EPs Talk Season 8 Guest Stars and Why It Wasn’t Difficult to Get Michelle Obama on the Show

The farewell season of Black-ish has already gotten off to a strong start, and the season isn’t holding back one bit when it comes to special guest stars. Black-ish Season 8 Episode 1, “That’s What Friends are For,” kicked things off with a visit from Michelle Obama, and ABC announced several other exciting guest stars this week.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumble#Social Media Platform#Mne
CinemaBlend

Michael Weatherly's Bull Co-Star Shares Thoughts After News That The CBS Show Is Ending

Michael Weatherly made some big news recently when he announced that he was leaving CBS’ Bull after six seasons, quickly followed by the news that the show itself would end as of the 2021-2022 TV season. This means there’s only a limited number of episodes left for fans before saying the big goodbye to these characters, and actress Geneva Carr has shared her thoughts about the end of an era for her with the upcoming conclusion of Bull.
TV & VIDEOS
edmidentity.com

REVEREND Unleashes Hell with “CAVERN CALLER”

After performing as local support for SVDDEN DEATH’s Saturnalia show, REVEREND gives us an exclusive listen to the highlight of his set – “CAVERN CALLER.”. Lurking in dubstep’s deepest and darkest shadows is 23-year-old Hunter Mansfield, otherwise known as REVEREND. In the modern era of evil-sounding bass music, this New Jersey native is shaking up the scene and opening up the pits with a monstrous offering of bloodcurdling basslines. Brewed in the fiery pits of inferno, REVEREND’s terrifying cauldron of sound recently earned him a local support slot at Saturnalia, Mutiny Music Collective’s New Year’s event.
MUSIC
411mania.com

Former Superstars Reportedly Turn Down Offer for WWE Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, a number of former WWE Superstars and alums will be making their WWE in-ring returns next weekend at the Royal Rumble in the women’s Rumble match. They include such former champions as Mickie James, Lita, and The Bella Twins. Michelle McCool and Summer Rae will also be entering the match. However, a new report by Fightful Select that two other former WWE Superstars were offered spots in the match, but they turned them down.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
TVLine

TV Ratings: Walker Audience Eyes Season High, Sheldon Hits Demo High

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Walker this Thursday drew 1.11 million total viewers — marking a season high — and a 0.14 demo rating (up 27 percent week-to-week). Over on CBS, Young Sheldon (7.8 mil/0.8), United States of Al (5.4 mil/0.5), Ghosts (6.5 mil/0.7) and B Positive (4.9 mil/0.5) all are on track to again hit season highs in audience, while Sheldon and Ghosts respectively hit and tied season highs in the demo. Bull (4.5 mil/0.4) was steady in the wake of its cancellation news. Elsewhere: ABC | Women of the Movement (2.8 mil/0.3, read recap) and Let the...
TV SERIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Cora Jade Reveals Her Dream Opponents In WWE, Talks Royal Rumble

During a recent interview with WWE Espanol, WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Cora Jade commented on possibly entering the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match, her dream opponents in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On possibly entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match: “I...
WWE
Deadline

‘Supernatural’: Richard Speight Jr. & Rob Benedict Launch Rewatch Podcast With Story Mill Media

EXCLUSIVE: Supernatural fans missing their favorite fantasy drama after it ended after 15 seasons in 2020 can look forward to cast-heavy rewatch podcast series. Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict, who recurred on The CW drama series as the angel Gabriel and God, respectively, are hosting a podcast – Supernatural Then and Now – that will give an insider’s perspective on the show. Each episode of the show, which launches on January 24, will feature cast, crew, and producers with stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki kicking off the first two episodes. It comes from Story Mill Media, the podcast company set up...
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: Nancy Drew Eyes Season High, Shark Tank and SmackDown Top Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank and Fox’s SmackDown tied for the nightly demo win, while CBS’ Blue Bloods copped Friday’s largest audience. Shark Tank this week drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week, while Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.6) did same. Over on CBS, Undercover Boss (3.9 mil/0.4) and Magnum P.I. (5.2 mil/0.4) dipped in the demo, Blue Bloods (5.9 mil/0.5) was steady. The CW’s Nancy Drew, ahead of next week’s finale, drew its best audience (500K) since last season’s 12th episode, while matching its season high in the demo (with a full-throated 0.1). Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
TV SHOWS
southernillinoisnow.com

Michael B. Jordan throws surprise birthday party for Lori Harvey, Babyface and Magic Johnson to guest star on ‘black-ish’, and more

Michael B. Jordan surprised his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, with an early birthday party Monday. The model turns 25 on January 13, however, the Journal for Jordan star decided to have a celebration for her three days in advance at Nobu Malibu in California, according to Page Six. Harvey’s manager, Tre...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy