ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Trigger Point: Vicky McClure reunites with Line of Duty creator for new thriller

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wbpyi_0dqxlZql00

Clearly not put off by extreme occupational hazards, Vicky McClure is swapping her Line of Duty job in anti-corruption for one in counterterrorism, in the new ITV thriller Trigger Point .

In the high-octane six-part series, McClure and Adrian Lester ( Undercover, Riviera ) star as expos (ex-military bomb disposal operatives) Lana Washington and Joel Nutkins, who became close friends after serving together in Afghanistan.

The show, which airs at 9pm on Sunday nights on ITV from 23 January, shows how officers risk their lives daily on “the long walk” towards danger.

When a terrorist campaign threatens London over the summer, Lana and Joel are at the forefront of urgent efforts to find out who is behind the bombings before fatalities escalate.

The rest of the cast is made up by familiar faces from the world of British drama, such as Mark Stanley ( The Girl Before ) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown ( Luther ) as Karl Maguire, Kerry Godliman ( After Life ) as Sonya Reeves, Cal MacAninch ( Des ) as Lee Robins SCO19, Manjinder Virk ( Midsomer Murders ) as Samira Desai SO15 and Ralph Ineson ( The Capture ) as Commander Bregman.

McClure’s character Lana was written with her in mind by first-time screenwriter Daniel Brierley, who offered it to her without an audition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3jkn_0dqxlZql00

Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio serves as executive producer and he mentored Brierley as part of a TV bursary scheme when the show was first conceived.

McClure recently insisted that Line of Duty and Trigger Point are very different, telling The Guardian : “Oh my God, Lana and Kate are worlds apart. But I’d imagine they’d have a great time in the pub. In Line of Duty, I kind of dip my toe into my personal life, but we don’t tend to go down that road too much with Kate.

“So it was lovely: we really get to see Lana outside the expo world. And I’m always up for anything that’s emotionally challenging.”

The series was shot in London, where it is set. “Shooting on location in London was challenging, as were the special effects required,” Mercurio told ITV.

“Getting access to film in London is always hard because it’s a big bustling city, and then on top of that, when we say we want to blow things up there’s an incredible amount of paperwork.”

Speaking about filming in the city, Lester added: “It’s rare to get the chance to shoot in London now. All of episode one was shot on an estate in north London.

“Lots of the residents who live there were paid by the company to help and take part in the scenes. It’s a huge amount of disruption for them but they were very good about it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sXLa_0dqxlZql00

Acknowledging how sensitive the subject matter of the show is, writer Brierley said: “Of course, we knew that we were dealing with subjects that are real and raw, and it was important to make sure we gave enough balance and a fair portrayal of all sides.

“The series is set in London during a terrorist campaign and a hotly contested election, so we really had to make sure it felt real while also being sensitive. There was a duty to be honest and to show things how they really are.”

He added: “I’ve been in London for 20 years now and I remember 7/7, London Bridge and Parson’s Green, so you tap into those tensions, the memories of the first time getting back on the tube, or seeing the 38 bus in pieces. There’s so many things happening around the world all the time and for writers we have to tap into it.”

Trigger Point airs at 9pm on Sunday nights on ITV.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure talks odds of season 7 return

After a somewhat divisive season finale to its sixth series, Line of Duty fans are asking whether the show will return for a seventh. The Daily Star previously reported that the show would return for a seventh season, citing an 'inside source' that it will take a while before it comes back.
TV SERIES
Deadline

HanWay Boards UK Debut ‘Sweet Sue’; Nordisk Film Hires ‘The World Person In The World’ Producer; ITV Entertainment Reshuffle – Global Briefs

HanWay Boards UK Debut HanWay Films has picked up world sales rights to Sweet Sue, the debut feature from Leo Leigh, son of filmmaker Mike Leigh. Starring Maggie O’Neill, Tony Pitts and Harry Trevaldwyn, the pic is a comedy-drama following a woman back on the dating scene who meets a mysterious biker at her brother’s funeral. It is produced by Somesuch, SUMS Film & Media with BBC Film. HanWay will screen footage to buyers at the virtual European Film Market. A first look at the film is at the top of this post. Nordisk Film Norway Hire Nordisk Film Production has hired Thomas...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Ineson
Person
Adrian Lester
Person
Lee Robins
Person
Vicky Mcclure
Person
Jed Mercurio
Person
Mark Stanley
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty's Vicky McClure responds to Doctor Who rumours

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has responded to the rumours that she could be taking control of the TARDIS console from current Doctor Who lead Jodie Whittaker, revealing that the role is "not for me". The actress, whose Line of Duty role as undercover specialist Kate Fleming has made...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Vicky McClure reveals major regret after giving up acting for partner

Vicky McClure previously opened up about how she quit acting for a year because of a former partner. Chatting on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, the Trigger Point star revealed that she stepped back from her work, admitting that she had done it to be with her ex-boyfriend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv#Riviera#British#Midsomer Murders
IndieWire

‘La Fortuna’ Review: Stanley Tucci Stars in Treasure Drama That Sinks Under Its Own Weight

The opening shot of “La Fortuna” is a slow pan from the vast, starry night sky down to Stanley Tucci — as venture capitalist explorer Frank Wild — standing on the deck of a boat and smoking, one eye up to a sextant. For those precious seconds, it’s the greatest TV show this (or possibly any other) year. Add on the fact that Frank’s boat is in search of a vast, lost treasure on a sunken Spanish frigate not seen for two centuries and “La Fortuna” gets off to a rip-roaring start. Atlantis, Frank’s company designed to find underseas goodies and...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Vicky McClure gives exciting update on Line of Duty season seven

Vicky McClure has given an exciting update on season seven of the BBC's much-loved crime drama Line of Duty. Speaking in a recent interview, the actress revealed that should another series happen, the cast are "all game". WATCH: Vicky McClure will star in new drama Trigger Point. When asked if...
TV SERIES
The Independent

In ‘Watcher,’ a stalker thriller with a female gaze

An American woman moves to Bucharest with her partner and begins to suspect she’s being stalked in “Watcher,” a stylish, unnerving thriller that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. Starring Maika Monroe (“The Guest”), Karl Glusman (“Devs”) and Burn Gorman (“The Dark Knight Rises”), the film is one of the big acquisition titles at the festival. Though hardly the first film to have a pretty blonde looking over her shoulder everywhere she goes, “Watcher” has the distinction of having a woman behind the camera too. The director, Chloe Okuno, fought for the job. She’d come across the script a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
PIX11

‘Warhunt’: Actor Jackson Rathbone talks new thriller

He’s an actor, musician, father, husband (and vampire.) Jackson Rathbone stars in the horror – supernatural thriller “Warhunt,” which is now out in theaters and on digital and on demand.  Rathbone spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his role and what viewers can expect.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Sanditon Season 2 Teaser, Iron Chef Reboot and More

Charlotte Heywood’s new love interests are on display in the first teaser for Sanditon Season 2. Premiering Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c, the Masterpiece PBS drama’s six-episode sophomore run picks up nine months after the events of Season 1, as Charlotte (played by Rose Williams) returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. Meanwhile, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, “gets up to mischief in the name of love — but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘True Love’: ‘Ozark’ And ‘The Outsider’ Actor Marc Menchaca Joins Gareth Edwards’ Film For New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Menchaca (Ozark, The Outsider) is the latest addition to the cast of Gareth Edwards’ New Regency film, True Love, which has entered production in Thailand. He’ll star alongside previously announced cast members including John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Sturgill Simpson. (The latter recently took over the part that was originally to have been played by Danny McBride, as we told you first.) The latest film written and directed by Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Godzilla) is billed as an original sci-fi story set in the near future. Specifics as to its plot are currently...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Wallace & Gromit’ Film in Works From Aardman/Netflix; ‘Chicken Run 2’ Cast and Title Unveiled

Details have finally emerged for the (very) long-awaited sequel to Aardman’s 2000 hit Chicken Run, still the most-successful stop-motion animation film 22 years after its release, plus a first-look image. First revealed by The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 and since swooped on by Netflix, the film is set to be entitled Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, will land on the streamer in 2023, and, despite featuring the same characters as the first, has cast a mostly new lineup of voice stars. Replacing Mel Gibson as Rocky the heroic rooster is Zachary Levi (a recasting of the Gibson role became known in...
MOVIES
The Independent

Ozark star addresses huge twist in mid-season finale: ‘I was in shock’

Ozark star Alfonso Herrera has addressed the shocking twist in the latest mid-season finale of the hit Netflix crime drama.The first seven episodes of Ozark’s fourth season were released on the streaming service earlier this week, with another seven set to follow later in the year.Viewers were left on tenterhooks as the show deployed a huge plot development in its seventh episode.Spoilers follow for the most recent episode of Ozark...In the episode, newlyweds Darlene (Lisa Emery) and Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) were murdered at the hands of the mercurial Javi (Herrera), the successor to the throne of Omar Navarro.Speaking about...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

447K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy