2022 NFL draft: Steelers post season mock draft update

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
Here is our first official offseason mock draft update for the Steelers. Pittsburgh had its season cut short with yet another blowout loss in the first round of the playoffs. As always the update is a full seven rounds and we use the picks projected by the smart guys over at Tankathon.

First round-QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

I won’t be shocked if the Steelers pass on a quarterback in the draft but Ridder’s athleticism are just too good to pass up here.

Second round-OL Sean Rhyan, UCLA

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rhyan was a tackle at UCLA but projects to be an exceptional guard at the next level.

Third round-LB Quay Walker, Georgia

Despite all the team has invested at inside linebacker, it is still a position of need and Walker adds a speed element to the defense.

Fourth round-CB Josh Jobe, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from a lack of top-end speed, there isn’t much to dislike about Jobe’s game, especially in terms of his man coverage skills.

Seventh round-DL Marquan McCall, Kentucky

McCall is a pure nose guard in the throwback style of Casey Hampton and would be a great run stuffer as a rotational lineman.

Seventh round-WR Bo Melton, Rutgers

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers could be looking for a replacement for Ray-Ray McCloud and Melton is a faster version of McCloud and a better all-around athlete.

