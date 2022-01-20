ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Battle: Banishing, Taxing, and Stripping the Unvaxxed

By Kevin Battle
PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - There is some good news regarding Covid.  The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that the Omicron variant hit its US peak yesterday.  It is, apparently, all downhill from here - until another mutation.  Try saying that to the 707 Pennsylvanians struggling on ventilators today.  The state health department notes that 32% of ICU beds across the Commonwealth are currently occupied by Covid patients.  Roughly 25% of the hospitalizations in PA are ‘breakthrough’ cases.

Unfortunately, Researchers at Israel’s Sheba Medical Center admit that “the vaccine is excellent against Alpha and Delta variants, for Omicron it’s not that good.”  They were conducting a month-long test to see if a 4th Covid Shot would protect against the strain.

Stating that ‘Cloth masks are not as effective against Omicron…’ Starbucks is instructing employees to shift away from cloth facial coverings in favor of N95, KN95, or KF94 masks.  The coffee giant is also dropping its requirement that all workers get vaccinated although they will continue to encourage it.  The company claims a ‘vast majority’ of store staff are jabbed.

As a whole, Omicron is less harmful than previous variants.  However, it carries at least 15 mutations on the spike protein that make it effective at evading the vaccine defenses, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.  This is why one can still get sick due to Covid.  Experts believe the next variants could be weaker still.

More good news:  As a result of the worst likely behind the Brits, a vibrant booster campaign, and an attempt to keep his job amidst a lockdown party scandal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that the UK is ending all ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions like mask mandates, vaccine passports, and work restrictions.  Roughly 1/3 of all Covid cases In the United Kingdom have come since Omicron was identified in late November.  However, less than 5% of total deaths were reported during that span.

The bad news?  Well, let’s just say there is bad, sad, and disturbing news regarding coronavirus and its handling.  I’ll let you appoint the appropriate adjective.

The virus has killed 855,000 Americans.  Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, in collaboration with Nemours Children’s Health and the Covid Collaborative, report that through November, prior to Omicron’s impact, over 167,000 children under age 18 in the US lost a parent or caregiver to SARS-CoV-2.  This is roughly 1 in 430 kids.

A January 5th Heartland Institute/Rasmussen Reports poll of 1,016 likely US Voters found that 16% of respondents (7% Republican, 29% Democrat, 11% Independent) believe children should be removed from the custody of unvaccinated parents.   About 26% of respondents (14% Republicans, 45% Democrats, 20% Independents) strongly or somewhat FAVOR requiring unvaccinated citizens to temporarily live in designated facilities.  Roughly 27% believe that anyone publicly questioning vaccine efficacy should be jailed or fined.   Meanwhile, 28% would require tracking devices for the unvaccinated.  Digest the poll for yourself by clicking here .

Leadership in many locales are increasingly opting for ‘zero tolerance’ approaches to Covid even as Omicron’s grip begins to wane.  Last week, I noted that Washington, DC was instituting more extreme measures to combat the illness.  This forced the NHL’s Washington Capitals to demand proof of vaccination and ID’s from some fans.  Those that were not jabbed would have to present a recent negative test.  My question was: If anyone can contract and spread the virus regardless of vaccine status wouldn’t it be better for you to sit next to an unvaccinated fan who presented a recent negative test instead of a fan who has proof of vaccination?  Some answers were intolerant to say the least.  HA!  I guess I would be off to jail for questioning efficacy.

On Sunday, France’s General Assembly voted 215-58 to ban unvaccinated people from sporting events, restaurants, museums, public transportation, and many other venues.  The new law applies to anyone 16 and older.  Approximately 91% of the French are vaccinated.

In Canada, the nationalized health system is on the brink of collapse due, in part, to the strain of Covid.  I say ‘in part’ because its expenses have risen in line with Canada’s gross domestic product and within guaranteed yearly increases so there are systemic issues adding to it being ‘at its brink’ as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh noted.  Regardless of reasoning, The Province of Quebec is proposing a tax on the unvaxxed to offset costs to the flailing system.  Only 10% of Quebeckers are unjabbed but they make up half of ICU patients.  Opponents say the overweight and obese often pose higher healthcare costs, as well.  So do diabetics.  Both of which are more susceptible to serious Covid complications regardless of vaccination status.  Should they face extra taxes, as well?

In the US, the federal government unveiling a website to allow all citizens to order rapid, at-home tests at no cost to them. Click Here .  Appreciated, I’m sure.  I requested a set.  The tests will bring peace of mind to many especially if they use them prior to visiting immunocompromised relatives as I have done with tests I have purchased.  They may be helpful in the future.  However, I would have preferred that the tests be distributed to pharmacies around the country several weeks & months ago instead of being stockpiled by the government and paid for by taxpayers only to arrive to those needing them after the peak.

Several states including Utah, Minnesota, and New York are backtracking while facing discrimination lawsuits after issuing guidance to health care providers urging them use race as a factor when allocating Covid treatments and therapies.  Some studies indicate that certain racial minorities may be of higher risk of hospitalization due to a variety of factors including pre-existing comorbidity, employment sectors, and low vaccination rates.  Thankfully, many providers have stated that medical attention will be based on need and not skin color regardless of state or federal guidance.

Kevin Battle is avoiding this plague, like, well, a plague.  He is co-host of the KDKA Radio Morning Show with Larry Richert.  It airs M-F 5a-9a on Pittsburgh’s 100.1FM & AM1020 KDKA or on the free Audacy app.  Ask your smartspeaker to: ‘Play KDKA.’  Thank you.

