PBOC Cuts Loan Prime Rate, Hong Kong Outperforms

By Brendan Ahern
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian equities had a mixed day as Hong Kong and Japan outperformed and India underperformed. Remember Hong Kong internet outperforming and India underperforming is the active manager pain trade due to their overweight to India and underweight to China. The PBOC cut the 1 Year Loan Prime Rate (LPR)...

The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Another China (PBOC) rate cut

PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3411 (vs. estimate at 6.3409) Japan Jibun Bank / Markit preliminary PMI for January - Manufacturing 54.6 (prior 54.3) Former Morgan Stanley MD saysJapan PM Kishida's govmt is "sensitive to a yen depreciation" BlackRock's plans for a ‘Blockchain and Tech’ ETF...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hawkish Fed bets, Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh heavily

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares fell sharply on Monday in anticipation of a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve this week, while Russia's volatile rouble steadied at nine-month lows with the West growing increasingly anxious of a possible Ukraine invasion. After ending last week down 1%, MSCI's index of emerging...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Stock#Gm#Pboc#Key News Asian#Lpr#Reuters#Bloomberg News#Tech Giants#Western#Wsj
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
Forbes

How Big Is Walmart’s China Problem?

Walmart is used to being a bit of a whipping boy in the American market, the largest retail company in the country and a target for protests about everything from wages to social issues to environmental policies. But now it’s starting to face similar treatment in its largest overseas market,...
ECONOMY
cryptoslate.com

Russia’s central bank releases a damning report, proposing a blanket ban on crypto

Moscow could soon crackdown on cryptocurrency operations in the country, as Russia’s central bank released a damning 36-page proposal earlier this Thursday. Stating investor protection, financial stability and environmental concerns, the main regulator of Russia’s financial markets proposed outlawing the use and mining of cryptocurrencies in the country.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Chinese Stocks Rally in Hong Kong After Beijing Cuts Key Rates

Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped, with rate cuts by China’s central bank sparking a strong rally in the shares of companies from property developers to the country’s internet giants. In contrast, the People’s Bank of China this week has rolled out easing measures that have made...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

HK Rallies And PBOC Cuts, U.S. Stocks Stabilize

Amid inflation fears and the decline in crypto prices, gold was resurrected. Overview: Amid inflation fears and the decline in crypto prices, gold was resurrected, rallying the most in three months yesterday to its best level since November. It is consolidating those gains today, straddling the $1840 level. Equities are trying to stabilize. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index snapped a five-day slide with a 1% gain helped by a 3.4% rally in Hong Kong, helped by the mainland's initiatives, which included a small reduction in the loan prime rate and promises of stepped-up support for the property sector. China's CSI 300 rose almost 1%, its third gain this week. A rebound in the tech sector also helped lift the Nikkei by 1.1%. European shares opened higher, but the lack of breadth saw the Stoxx 600 turn lower. Gains in utilities and communications are not to offset the losses elsewhere, led by energy and financials. US futures are firm after closing poorly yesterday. Benchmark 10-year yields are softer. The US 10-year is off three basis points to near 1.83%. European yields are 1-3 bp lower. The US dollar is trading off against most of the major currencies. The Norwegian krone, where the central bank stood pat, and the Swedish krona are laggards today. A strong employment report is helping lift the Australian dollar by around 0.4% to lead the pack. Emerging market currencies are mixed, with Russia, Hungary, and Turkey leading the decliners. The Thai baht and South African rand are the best performers, but the JPMorgan Emerging Market Currency Index is slightly weaker today after posting its best gain in a month yesterday (~0.75%). Industrial metals are firmer. Tin and nickel shortages are behind their surge, while iron ore prices are up 2%+ for the third consecutive session and at their best level since last August. Copper prices are extending yesterday's 2% rally. Crude is consolidating a three-day rally that lifted March WTI to almost $86.80. US natgas tumbled almost 5.9% yesterday and is straddling the $4 level today. The Dutch benchmark is paring initial follow-through after dropping 8.3% yesterday.
STOCKS
ShareCast

PBoC cuts key lending rates by less than expected

China's central bank trimmed two key lending rates overnight in a bid to bolster activity in the country's property sector and in order to help small businesses. The People's Bank of China cut its one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points from 3.8% to 3.7%, as expected by economists, and the five-year loan prime rate by five basis points from 4.65% to 4.60%.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Chinese banks cut borrowing costs as PBOC signals easing

BEIJING (Jan 20): Chinese lenders lowered borrowing costs for a second straight month after the central bank cut policy loan rates and pledged more easing to stabilise the economy. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut by 10 basis points to 3.7% on Thursday, in line with forecasts in...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 6.3492

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY reference rate at 6.3492 on Friday when compared to the previous fix and the previous close at 6.3485 and 6.3409 respectively. Following the PBOC fix release, Reuters came out with the news saying, "China central bank injects a net 650...
MARKETS
Forbes

Monetary Easing Gains Momentum, Hong Kong Internet Holds Up

Asian equities were a sea of red, except for the small gains by Hong Kong and Singapore. Japan was off -2% as Sony was smoked -12.79% post-Microsoft/Activision announcement. The Hang Seng Index managed to gain +0.06% while the Hang Seng Tech Index was off -0.98% on volumes that were up +2.36% from yesterday, which is only 70% of the 1-year average. Foreign investors are starting to pick up on China’s monetary easing narrative, which makes their underweight potentially dangerous if we get a rally. Hong Kong internet stocks didn’t fall nearly as much as the US names yesterday as Tencent +0.66% (Tencent US listing -5.14% yesterday), Meituan -0.65% (US -0.71% yesterday), Alibaba HK -1.74% (US -2.26%) and JD.com HK +0.86% (US -0.43%).
STOCKS

