Mastercard launches virtual card solution for instant B2B payments

VIX is up 50% over the last week, the largest increase since Q2 2020 when the Covid crisis was peaking. As a dividend growth investor, I always have a long list of companies that I consider for my dividend growth portfolio. Every once in a while some companies make it to my more concentrated watchlist. One of the most eluding companies that I am waiting to lay my hand on is Mastercard (MA). In my portfolio, I own two of Mastercard's most prominent peers: Visa (V) and Block (SQ).

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO