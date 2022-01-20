Mastercard launches virtual card solution for instant B2B payments

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more
Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have been all the rage throughout 2021, and the NFT fever isn’t going to die down anytime soon. Just in case you still don’t understand the acronym, NFT refers to digital pieces of art that you can purchase and sell with digital currencies. Ownership of an NFT is forever saved in a blockchain, which means you’ll always know who owns an NFT and track NFT trading. NFTs will probably be part of the future of the internet, currently called web3, metaverse included. And...
Comments / 0