Mastercard launches virtual card solution for instant B2B payments

By Max Gottlich
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastercard (NYSE:MA) introduces Mastercard Track Instant Pay, a virtual card solution that uses machine learning and straight-through processing to enable instant payment of supplier...

Seekingalpha.com

With Volatility Up 50%, Mastercard Should Be On Your Watchlist

VIX is up 50% over the last week, the largest increase since Q2 2020 when the Covid crisis was peaking. As a dividend growth investor, I always have a long list of companies that I consider for my dividend growth portfolio. Every once in a while some companies make it to my more concentrated watchlist. One of the most eluding companies that I am waiting to lay my hand on is Mastercard (MA). In my portfolio, I own two of Mastercard's most prominent peers: Visa (V) and Block (SQ).
pymnts.com

B2B Digital Payments

Virtual Cards Help Improve Remote Accounts Payable Efficiencies. More than 60% of finance professionals say their businesses have suffered vendor payment and invoice processing delays after going remote. In the B2B Digital Payments Tracker, a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration, Matthew Shanahan of automated collections software provider Lockstep, explains how virtual cards help remote AP departments gain efficiencies.
thepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide connects national banks to the UAE Instant Payments Platform

US-based payment solutions provider ACI Worldwide has announced that it is working closely with national banks to connect them to UAE’s real-time payments scheme. The UAE Instant Payments Platform (IPP) will enable instant transfers between bank accounts 24/7/365, with participation mandatory for all financial institutions in the country. The scheme will provide core payments and overlay services such as Request to Pay, built on top of the new instant payment rails. The UAE Central Bank expects to announce the technical details that will underpin the new scheme in the near future.
thepaypers.com

Factor4 launches gift card with Maverick Payments

Gift card provider and loyalty solutions company Factor4 has announced a new gift card programme with fintech payments company Maverick Payments. Accoding to a study conducted by Incisiv, the shift to ecommerce will be permanent, with digital gift card adoption projected to boost by 23% until 2025, which represents a good opportunity for merchants to capture more market share.
freightwaves.com

Shifl releases fintech product for instant payments

International freight forwarder Shifl announced Thursday it is releasing a fintech solution, shifl.capital, to enable the sending and receiving of instant and free digital payments. Founder and CEO Shabsie Levy told FreightWaves that providing this service will help eliminate another obstacle that challenges global shipping, as many payment processes can...
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase, Instacart, Mastercard team up to launch credit card

JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) U.S. consumer and commercial banking unit Chase expands it existing partnership with grocery platform Instacart (ICART) to make Chase the exclusive issuer of Instacart's first credit card. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will become the exclusive payments network for the new offering, the company says. The new Instacart Mastercard credit card...
Forbes

Nium: Inside B2B’s Newest Global Payments Unicorn

The B2B payments space has seen significant upheaval of late, but one of the companies making the biggest waves is Nium. Covering global payments and ecommerce, Nium is now valued at over $1bn, with a run rate topping $100m. It has attracted over $200m funding in 2021 alone, with investors including Visa.
tearsheet.co

Payments Briefing: B2B payments are slowly catching up with B2C

This week, we look at how B2B transactions are going digital. Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO of payments firm Balance, says that B2B ecommerce is following the same trends as B2C – just some years later. B2B is digitizing fast. A growing number of B2B ecommerce marketplaces have started...
BGR.com

Coinbase NFT marketplace will support Mastercard payments

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have been all the rage throughout 2021, and the NFT fever isn’t going to die down anytime soon. Just in case you still don’t understand the acronym, NFT refers to digital pieces of art that you can purchase and sell with digital currencies. Ownership of an NFT is forever saved in a blockchain, which means you’ll always know who owns an NFT and track NFT trading. NFTs will probably be part of the future of the internet, currently called web3, metaverse included. And...
The Independent

Mastercard fined £31.5m for operating cartel in pre-paid card market

Mastercard is among five firms that have been fined £33m by regulators for operating cartels in which they agreed not to poach each others customers for pre-paid cards.The cards were used by local authorities to distribute welfare payments to vulnerable members of society, such as the homeless, victims of domestic violence and asylum seekers.The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) fined Mastercard, allpay, Advanced Payment Solutions (APS), Prepaid Financial Services (PFS)and Sulion after concluding that they broke competition law by agreeing not to compete or poach each other’s pre-paid card customers.During the course of the PSR’s investigation, which was launched in October...
Seekingalpha.com

SentryBay partners with TD SYNNEX to provide crucial Endpoint data security

SentryBay enters into partnership agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX), whereby SentryBay’s Armored Client and Data Protection Suite solutions to the company's extensive portfolio. The partnership will serve TD SYNNEX’s channel network of resellers and integrators in the USA and Canada, however, the plan is to expand this globally, particularly...
Seekingalpha.com

Affirm's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' services to be available through Verifone products

Affirm Holdings's (AFRM -3.8%) payment options will become available on Verifone's e-commerce and card-present payment solutions under a new partnership between the two companies. The partnership will let merchants offer their customers the ability to pay at their own pace using Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) online and in-store. Affirm's payment options include...
theblockcrypto.com

Coinbase partners with Mastercard to let users buy NFTs via cards

Crypto exchange Coinbase and payments giant Mastercard have teamed up to simplify the buying experience of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Today people have to use crypto for buying NFTs on platforms like OpenSea. Coinbase and Mastercard are working on letting users buy NFTs via Mastercard cards on Coinbase's upcoming NFT platform.
pymnts.com

FinTech Risk Management Playbook: Combating B2B Payments Fraud

Managing Remote FinTech Risk: In Digital Payments We Trust, But Verify Continuously. As more FinTechs are keeping their employees home and their payment operations remote, fraudsters have a better opportunity to launch attacks and exploit loopholes. In The FinTech Risk Management Playbook, an nsKnox collaboration, PYMNTS examines how businesses can leverage continuous verification and payments digitization to operate both remotely and securely.
Reuters

UK regulator fines Mastercard, others for prepaid cards cartel

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain's payments regulator on Tuesday fined five payments companies including Mastercard a total of 33 million pounds ($45.01 million) for cartel behaviour involving prepaid cards issued to vulnerable people on welfare benefits. Mastercard received the largest fine of 31.56 million pounds ($43.04 million). The other...
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto Payments Are Coming To Visa, Mastercard, PayPal

Crypto holders want to use their assets to shop. Big companies don't want to compete against cryptocurrencies, they want to join them. Currently, America's largest payments companies view crypto networks as an opportunity for growth and expansion. Beyond simple rebrands, these payments companies (Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and PayPal (PYPL)) are diligently working to enmesh themselves within the cryptocurrency economy.
thepaypers.com

Mastercard partners with Wakayama Prefecture to ease Japan digital payments

Global payments processor Mastercard has announced its Memorandum of Understanding (MOF) with Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture for a five-year collaboration to improve digital payments. The five-year strategic partnership intends to use Mastercard’s global standard payment network to drive digital transformation in the SMBs and tourism sector. The deal represents...
