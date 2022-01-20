ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folding Treadmill only $208.99 shipped!

By Gretchen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a deal on a treadmill? This Folding Treadmill has great reviews!. You can get this Folding Treadmill with...

Shark Ultralight Stick Vacuum only $154.95 shipped (Reg. $250!)

Wow! This is a GREAT deal on this highly rated Shark Ultralight Stick Vacuum!. QVC has this Shark Ultralight Stick Vacuum for just $169.95 shipped right now! Plus, new customers can use the promo code OFFER to score $15 off $35+ making this only $154.95 shipped!. This is regularly $249.99...
Women’s Slides only $7.99 + shipping!

There are lots of cute colors in this sale. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
Get 50% Off These Headphones That Fit Inside Your Ski Helmet

Pulling off aerial feats may seem like cake work for veteran snowboarders, but most people watching them forget the amount of concentration that’s needed to land them correctly. Music certainly helps, but most headphones aren’t practical for snowboarding, which is why you need to know about the OutdoorMaster Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Helmet Drop-in Headphones. They’re designed specifically for skiers and snowboarders wearing helmets. Best of all, there’s a 50% discount that drops its price down to $35. Originally $69.99, use coupon code ‘ATFJT6OU’ to snag 50% off and pay only $35. That’s less than the cost of snowboard rentals at most places....
Puma Cool Cat Slides only $9.99 shipped!

Need new slides for summer? This is a great deal on these Puma Cool Cat Slides!. You can get these Puma Cool Cat Slides in Pink for just $9.99 right now!. These are regularly $30 so this is a great deal. You can also get these Cool Cat Echo Wns...
Scratch Your Travels Floral Maps only $19.99 shipped!

This Scratch Your Travels Floral Maps is so pretty and would be such a fun way to keep track of your travels!. Jane has this Scratch Your Travels Floral Maps for just $19.99 shipped right now!. This 18″ x 12″ interactive map features hand-drawn official state flowers underneath the scratch-off...
Oakley Women’s Drop In Sunglasses only $54 shipped (Reg. $95!)

If you need new sunglasses, be sure to check out this hot deal!. Proozy has these Oakley Women’s Drop In Sunglasses for just $54 shipped when you use the promo code MSM17AM-54-FS at checkout!. Choose from three color options. Valid through January 13, 2022.
Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks (Pack of 40) only $11.38 shipped!

Running low on snacks? Here’s a great deal on Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks. Amazon has these Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavored Snacks (Pack of 40) for just $11.38 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $0.28 per bag shipped which is a great stock up price....
Personalized Silicone Airpods Case only $14.99 + shipping!

These Personalized Silicone Airpods Cases are so cute!. Jane has these Personalized Silicone Airpods Cases for just $14.99 right now!. Choose from nine colors and 10 designs. Shipping is $1.99 for the first case and free for each additional case shipped within the same order. Psst! We love Jane! Looking...
Shoe Storage Rack Bench with Padded Seat only $80.99 shipped (Reg. $140!)

This Shoe Storage Rack Bench with Padded Seat would be perfect for the entryway or mudroom. You can get this Shoe Storage Rack Bench with Padded Seat in Maple for just $80.99 shipped when you use the promo code GETORGANIZED at checkout!. This bench is built with 10 cubbies to...
Iced Coffee Insulated Drink Sleeves for $6.99 + shipping!

Jane has these Iced Coffee Insulated Drink Sleeves on sale for $6.99 + shipping right now! Choose from 20 different fun designs in 3 sizes. This is such a fun Valentine’s Day gift for the iced coffee drinker! (Pay attention to the sizes. The medium size fits a Venti Starbucks and medium Dunkin drink.)
Women’s 2-Piece Jogger Sets as low as $15.29 after exclusive discount!

Zulily has these Women’s Jogger Sets for just $17.99 and under right now! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 10% off at checkout!. Prices start at just $16.99, making them only $15.29 after extra discount!. Meg here! I own several sets of these...
Under Armour Men’s Rival Graphic Joggers only $22 shipped (Reg. $55!)

Wow! This is such a great deal on these Under Armour Men’s Rival Graphic Joggers!. Proozy has these Under Armour Men’s Rival Graphic Joggers for just $22 per pair shipped when you buy two pairs and use the promo code MSM113AM-44-FS at checkout!. Choose from three colors options...
Kid’s Comfy Clogs only $7.99 + shipping!

Zulily has these Kid’s Comfy Clogs for just $7.99 today!. Choose from several colors. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
The Ultimate Guide to Treadmill Running

Are you new to treadmill running? Did you get a treadmill as a holiday gift? Do you want to learn the proper way to run on the treadmill? You’ve come to the right place. The treadmill is a great tool for learning to run, improving your running performance, increasing your fitness level and losing weight. However, there are differences between running outside and training on a treadmill. Treadmill running should match, as closely as possible, free-range running. Your running form should be the same. Your stride length and stride frequency shouldn’t change when you run on the treadmill. Your running mechanics – foot plant, push off, posture, etc. should all be the same. If there were no differences between treadmill running and free-range running, this would be simple and easy to accomplish. Unfortunately, running on a treadmill isn’t the same as free-range running. There are several major differences. The good news is that these differences are easily overcome. Here are some common treadmill running problems and how to correct them.
50 LEDs 30 Photo Clips String Fairy Lights only $6!

Wow! This is such a great deal on these 50 LEDs 30 Photo Clips String Fairy Lights!. Amazon has these 50 LEDs 30 Photo Clips String Fairy Lights for just $6 when you use the promo code 70M3I15C at checkout!. This is 16 feet long and would make such a...
Sharpie Extreme Permanent Markers, Black, 4-Count only $2.97 shipped!

This is a great deal on Sharpie Extreme Permanent Markers!. Amazon has these Sharpie Extreme Permanent Markers, Black, 4-Count for just $2.97 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is a great deal on Sharpie Markers!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account...
