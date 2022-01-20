Folding Treadmill only $208.99 shipped!

Are you new to treadmill running? Did you get a treadmill as a holiday gift? Do you want to learn the proper way to run on the treadmill? You’ve come to the right place. The treadmill is a great tool for learning to run, improving your running performance, increasing your fitness level and losing weight. However, there are differences between running outside and training on a treadmill. Treadmill running should match, as closely as possible, free-range running. Your running form should be the same. Your stride length and stride frequency shouldn’t change when you run on the treadmill. Your running mechanics – foot plant, push off, posture, etc. should all be the same. If there were no differences between treadmill running and free-range running, this would be simple and easy to accomplish. Unfortunately, running on a treadmill isn’t the same as free-range running. There are several major differences. The good news is that these differences are easily overcome. Here are some common treadmill running problems and how to correct them.
Comments / 0