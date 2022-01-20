US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 286K vs. 220K expected

Fed set to end the inflation narrative and the end of COVID-19? Since FX Forecast Update, 17 December, the Fed has shifted a lot further in to a mode of fighting inflation. Simultaneously, fears of COVID are rapidly receding in financial markets and markets are effectively pricing a normalisation of both monetary policy and economic conditions. Thus, the new year is starting on the back of two key themes. 1) Markets view COVID as having effectively ended with the Omicron variant, and 2) Fed has called a 'full stop' on the liquidity pumps and lean towards hiking a handful of times during 2022, including reducing the balance sheet. In effect, equity markets are being upended and many of the pandemic winners within the technology and healthcare sectors have corrected somewhat. For USD, EM and Scandies, the dominating effect has been that simultaneously, these two key themes have given rise to a, in our view, short-term rotation in to pandemic ‘loosers’, such as airlines and many others. This has naturally supported small open-economy Scandies, Emerging Markets and easing supply-chain fears also supported EUR during the first few weeks of January.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO