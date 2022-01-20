ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 286K vs. 220K expected

By Joel Frank
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were 286K initial claims in the week ending on January 8, more than expected. In a reaction to the data, the dollar saw modest negative ticks. There were 286,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 15, data published by the US Department of...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Rise For A Third Consecutive Week

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 55,000 for the week ending January 15, coming in at 286,000. Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 55,000 for the week ending January 15, coming in at 286,000 (see the first chart). The latest result is the third increase in a row and the seventh in the last ten weeks. Initial claims are now at the highest level since October 16, but by long-term historical comparison, claims remain very low.
Zacks.com

Jobless Claims Up to 286K; Philly Fed Bounces Back

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Pre-market futures are up again this morning, but before we begin to holler from the rooftops that our near-term bearishness is indeed a thing of the past, we’re going to wait and see what happens from here. Both the Dow and the Nasdaq are +145 points at this hour, while the S&P 500 is +23. All market indexes are well off their recent highs, with the the Nasdaq currently in “correction territory.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Department Of Labor#Initial Jobless Claims#Investment Decisions#Dol#Dxy
Financial World

US initial jobless claims remain below pre-pandemic level despite Omicron wave

On Thursday, data from US Labor Department had unmasked that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits spiked to a fresh two-month peak over the first working week of 2022, as a rapid spread in Omicron cases appeared to have prompted more Americans to stay at home, however, initial claims have still been chartering well-below a pre-pandemic level.
BUSINESS
Marietta Daily Journal

US initial jobless claims rose to highest since mid-November

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose unexpectedly for a second consecutive week to the highest in two months, suggesting that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases could be leading to dismissals. Initial unemployment claims totaled 230,000 in the week ended Jan. 8, up 23,000 from the prior period, Labor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Detroit News

Jobless claims rise slightly to 230,000

Washington — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historic standards. U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, was up nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
ECONOMY
Morganton News Herald

Some countries try a new virus approach, as jobless claims in the US rise, plus more COVID news

Almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe's highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency but an illness that is here to stay. Similar steps are under consideration in neighboring Portugal and in Britain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

EU: Markit Manufacturing PMI improves to 59 in January vs. 57.5 expected

Markit Manufacturing PMI for eurozone rose slightly in January. Service sector lost growth momentum at the start of the new year. EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory, holds above 1.1300. The business activity in the eurozone's manufacturing sector expanded at a more robust pace in early January than...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Fed set to curtail price pressures in 2022

Fed set to end the inflation narrative and the end of COVID-19? Since FX Forecast Update, 17 December, the Fed has shifted a lot further in to a mode of fighting inflation. Simultaneously, fears of COVID are rapidly receding in financial markets and markets are effectively pricing a normalisation of both monetary policy and economic conditions. Thus, the new year is starting on the back of two key themes. 1) Markets view COVID as having effectively ended with the Omicron variant, and 2) Fed has called a 'full stop' on the liquidity pumps and lean towards hiking a handful of times during 2022, including reducing the balance sheet. In effect, equity markets are being upended and many of the pandemic winners within the technology and healthcare sectors have corrected somewhat. For USD, EM and Scandies, the dominating effect has been that simultaneously, these two key themes have given rise to a, in our view, short-term rotation in to pandemic ‘loosers’, such as airlines and many others. This has naturally supported small open-economy Scandies, Emerging Markets and easing supply-chain fears also supported EUR during the first few weeks of January.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD could lurch higher towards the 1.1415/20 zone – ING

Economists at ING think some dollar softness after the FOMC can help EUR/USD climb back to the 1.1415/20 area this week. “A slightly softer dollar environment around the Fed could see EUR/USD trade up to the 1.1415/20 area, though we do not expect gains to last.”. “The euro seems to...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy