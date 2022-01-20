ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto.com Reveals 483 Accounts Compromised in Recent Hack — $34 Million in Bitcoin, Ether Stolen

bitcoin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto.com has revealed that 483 user accounts were compromised in the recent hack that resulted in unauthorized withdrawals of about $34 million in cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether. Nonetheless, the company stressed that customer funds were never at risk. Crypto.com’s Hack Postmortem and CEO’s Comments. Crypto.com revealed...

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eth#Infrastructure Security#Cryptocurrency#Hack Postmortem#Comments Crypto Com#Btc#Bitcoin Com Markets#Bloomberg
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC Falls to 5-Month Low

The selloff in cryptocurrencies continued to start the week, with bitcoin falling to its lowest level since July. Ethereum was also trading in the red, hitting multi-month lows in the process. This comes as the overall global market cap in cryptos was down close to 9% at the time of writing.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Report: Google Launches Blockchain Division

The software behemoth Google has reportedly started a new blockchain-based division inside its Labs group. The division will also deal with other distributed computing and data storage technologies. While the company has been wary of associating with any form of cryptocurrency, Bill Ready, Google’s president of commerce, stated on January 19 they were paying a lot of attention to the area.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin's Price Drop and the Network's Higher Difficulty Squeezes BTC Mining Profits

After Bitcoin’s mining difficulty jumped to the highest value ever at 26.64 trillion, the overall hashrate slumped a hair due to the rise in difficulty and lower bitcoin price. This weekend, Bitcoin’s hashrate is coasting along at 189 exahash per second (EH/s), after dropping to a low of 167 EH/s three days ago. The lower price and difficulty rise has put a squeeze on bitcoin mining profits.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Fantom Surpasses Binance Smart Chain as the Third-Largest Defi Blockchain

The total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (defi) protocols has lost ​​6.8% during the last 24 hours as crypto markets have experienced more losses. However, the Fantom blockchain has seen a TVL increase, jumping 46.62% over the last week. Fantom has managed to knock Binance Smart Chain (BSC) down a notch, as it now holds the third-largest share in the world of defi.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Union Bank of Philippines to Offer Crypto Trading and Custodial Services

One of the largest banks in the Philippines, Unionbank, is reportedly launching cryptocurrency trading and custodial services. “It’s a way to future-proof our banking business,” said a Unionbank executive. Philippines’ Unionbank to Offer Crypto Trading and Custodial Services. Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP), also known...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Zimbabwe Signs Agreement Enabling Collection of Taxes From Crypto and E-Commerce Entities

The Government of Zimbabwe has confirmed signing an agreement with Daedalus World Limited which enables the latter to collect taxes from crypto and other content providers. The Zimbabwean government recently said it had entered into an agreement with the British Virgin Islands-based Daedalus World Limited wherein the latter is expected to collect taxes from companies that offer “betting, gaming and cryptocurrency services to persons and organisations within the territory of the Republic of Zimbabwe.”
INCOME TAX
bitcoin.com

These Are the Crypto Economy's 10 Most Expensive Assets per Unit in 2022

A lot has changed in regard to the prices of various crypto assets throughout 2021, as today’s top crypto assets look a lot different than they did 12 months ago. Moreover, the most valuable cryptocurrencies in terms of U.S. dollars per unit have also changed, and the top ten most expensive coins have shifted. The following is a look at the top ten most expensive crypto assets in 2022, in terms of USD per unit.
MARKETS
uticaphoenix.net

Crypto.com Finally Admits It Lost $30 Million in a Hack

As Russia continues to teeter on the brink of invading Ukraine, IT administrators in the beleaguered country and researchers have discovered destructive data wiping malware posing as ransomware and lurking in a number of Ukrainian networks. The situation evokes past devastating Russian malware campaigns against Ukraine—including the infamous NotPetya attack in 2017.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Robinhood Begins Rolling Out Crypto Wallets to Select Customers

Trading platform Robinhood has begun rolling out crypto wallets to 1,000 customers. Users can send and receive their cryptocurrencies from Robinhood to external crypto wallets, the company explained, adding that by March, 10,000 customers will be testing the wallets before rolling out to the rest of the waitlist. Robinhood Lets...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy