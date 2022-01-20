INSTACART AND MICHAELS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS CANADA

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nuro, the autonomous vehicle maker focused on transporting goods rather than passengers, on Wednesday revealed its third-generation, fully electric driverless vehicle, simply called Nuro. The Mountain View, California-based company also announced that it will roll out the vehicle in Houston as part of an expansion of its partnership with nationwide grocer Kroger, with plans to scale its autonomous delivery service to millions of Americans nationwide.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO