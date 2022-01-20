ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INSTACART AND MICHAELS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS CANADA

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Michaels, the largest arts and crafts retailer in North America, today announced an expanded partnership to launch same-day delivery from more than 100 Michaels stores across Canada. As the first specialty arts...

