Freeway Insurance Acquires Can-Do & Showers Insurance Agency

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global autonomous driving technology company, and Hillwood, one of the largest industrial and commercial real estate developers in the country, announced a collaboration today to integrate TuSimple's infrastructure specifications into current and future industrial and commercial properties. With the expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network, Hillwood is actively preparing to meet the demand for autonomous trucks by getting properties ready for autonomous trucking operations, starting with a million square foot state-of-the-art facility built within its 27,000-square-acre AllianceTexas development. The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) provides partner companies access to an unparalleled testing and commercialization ecosystem, freight-critical resources, and partnerships essential to comprehensively adopt, integrate and scale L4 autonomous trucking operations.
